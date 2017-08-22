愛丁堡藝穗節：在英國講冷笑話的華裔得了大獎

圖片版權 UKTV Dave Image caption Ken Cheng 獲得2017年"大衛最有趣玩笑獎"。

一句關於新英鎊硬幣的笑話當選2017愛丁堡藝穗節最佳冷笑話，作者是一位名叫Ken Cheng的華裔喜劇演員。

Ken Cheng的這句話在愛丁堡藝穗節（Edinburgh Festival Fringe，也稱「愛丁堡邊緣藝術節」）第十屆"大衛最有趣玩笑獎"評出的15個笑話中名列第一。

這句話是，"I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change"。

英國最近發行了新的一元英鎊硬幣，和老版硬幣最大的不同是，新硬幣用十二角形替代了過去的圓形。

這句英文笑話的意思直譯是，"我並不喜歡新的一鎊硬幣，說實話，我討厭所有變化。"

Change 一詞在英語中還有"零錢"的意思。所以這句話也可一語雙關地翻譯為，"我不喜歡新的一鎊硬幣，說實話，我討厭所有零錢。"

該獎項由公眾投票決定，Ken Cheng的這句話獲得了33%的選票。本次投票的公眾總數為2000人，為了避免名人效應，候選笑話的作者事前並不公布。

獲得大衛獎後，Ken Cheng表示，"我感到非常驕傲。作為感謝，我將為我的第一個兒子取名'邊緣的玩笑'（Joke of the Fringe）。"

Skip Twitter post by @kenchengcomedy My joke has won Dave Joke of the Fringe!!! I can now retirehttps://t.co/bcMqBkxKVt — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) 2017年8月21日

公開資料顯示，Ken Cheng是一名出生在英國的華裔喜劇演員，曾獲得2015年BBC廣播喜劇獎項。他的一些類似於中國單口相聲的視頻在Youtube上流行，很多表演內容都和英語中的多義詞相關。

Ken Cheng的個人推特介紹自己是"一名專業的撲克手，以及喜劇演員"。

英國《衛報》報道稱，Ken Cheng 曾經在著名的劍橋大學學習數學，但後來退學成為一名網絡撲克手。2015年，他曾入圍BBC廣播新喜劇決賽。

愛丁堡藝穗節"大衛最有趣玩笑獎"名單

1. "I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change" - Ken Cheng

2. "Trump's nothing like Hitler. There's no way he could write a book" - Frankie Boyle

3. "I've given up asking rhetorical questions. What's the point?" - Alexei Sayle

4. "I'm looking for the girl next door type. I'm just gonna keep moving house till I find her" - Lew Fitz

5. "I like to imagine the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the 'brella'. But he hesitated" - Andy Field

6. "Combine Harvesters. And you'll have a really big restaurant" - Mark Simmons

7. "I'm rubbish with names. It's not my fault, it's a condition. There's a name for it..." - Jimeoin

8. "I have two boys, 5 and 6. We're no good at naming things in our house" - Ed Byrne

9. "I wasn't particularly close to my dad before he died... which was lucky, because he trod on a land mine" - Olaf Falafel

10. "Whenever someone says, 'I don't believe in coincidences.' I say, 'Oh my God, me neither!"' - Alasdair Beckett-King

11. "A friend tricked me into going to Wimbledon by telling me it was a men's singles event" - Angela Barnes

12. "As a vegan, I think people who sell meat are disgusting; but apparently people who sell fruit and veg are grocer" - Adele Cliff

13. "For me dying is a lot like going camping. I don't want to do it" - Phil Wang

14. "I wonder how many chameleons snuck onto the Ark" - Adam Hess

15. "I went to a Pretenders gig. It was a tribute act" - Tim Vine