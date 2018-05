The red carpet road to the @BBMAs Feels like we're wearing magic slippers on our way to meet you <3 #iVoteBTSBBMAs 빌보드 뮤직 어워즈 레드카펫에서의 #방탄소년단 입니다💜

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on May 20, 2018 at 3:32pm PDT