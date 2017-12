Hijaaba uffachuuf sirna eebbaa dhorkamuu

She was my sis roommate and i knee her using hijab, its her right.This isn't too much, I wonder what type of country we find ourselves in. Why won't they call her to bar cos she used a small hijab. Wen did dressing in a modest way become a crime. #istandwithfirdaus #justiceforfirdaus #justiceleague #callfirdausa #muslimnotterrorist

A post shared by Araba Fatimah T (@araba_temitope) on Dec 15, 2017 at 1:18am PST