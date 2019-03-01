Image copyright Sophia Ahmed Goodayyaa suuraa Soofiyaa, Omar fi Xaahir qacceen sanyii isaanii kaansarii qabaachuu erga baranii booda garaacha of keessaa muranii baasan.

UK keessatti obboloonni sadi qacceen sanyiisaanii dhibee kaansarii qabaachuu erga baranii booda garaachasaanii muranii of keessaa baasan.

Haatii fi obboleettiin isaanii kaansarii garaachaatiin erga du'anii boodadha obboloonni kunneen murtee kanarra ga'an.

Xaahir Khan, Soofiyaa Ahmad fi Omar Khan umuriin isaanii walduraa duubaan waggaa 44, 39 fi 27 yoo ta'u Hospitaala Kaambiriij keessatti argamu Addenbrooke keessatti wal'aanamaa erga turanii booda garaacha irra muranii baasan.

Haala kanaan garaacha muranii baasuun jireenya keenya du'a jalaa baraareera jedhu Obboloonni kunneen.

Haa ta'u malee ammas intalli Xaahir kaansarii garaachaatiin qabamuun dhagahameera.

Harmeen obboloota kanneenii waggaa 16 dura umurii waggaa 49tti kaansariidhaan qabamtee ji'a ja'atti duute.

Obboleettiin isaaniimmoo waggaa ja'a dura umurii waggaa 32tti duute.

Obboloota kanneeniif wal'aansa fayyaa taasisuun , garaacha muranii baasuun waggaa tokkoo hanga waggaa sadii fudhateera.

Image copyright Sophia Ahmed Goodayyaa suuraa Harmee obbolootaa fi obboleettii kan kaansariidhaan du'an

Garaacha akkamiin murtee baasta?

Dhaabbati Qorannoo Kaansarii UK akka jedhutti qaccee sanyii kaansariidhaan faalameef yaaliin taasifamu jira.

Dhiiga qorachuu fi raajii kaasuun hojii duraati

Wal'aansi garaacha muranii baasuu kun 'gastrectomy' jedhama.

Wayita garaachu bakki rakkoo qabu muramu toorri nyaatni keessa taru garaacha isa hafetti qabsiifama.

Kana jechuun qaamni nama kanaa ammallee sirna nyaataa ni raawwata jechuudha. Akka duraanii garuu hin ta'u.

Namoonni garaachi isaanii muramee ba'e dafanii dafanii soorata muraasa muraasaan nyaachuuu qabu.

Nyaata hedduu fi guddisanii afaan kaawwachuu hin qaban.

Goodayyaa suuraa Yaalii waggaa tokoo hanga waggaa sadiitti obboloowwan kaansarii garaachaa qabaniif taasifame

However, Tahir's daughter, Farah, who is 21, has since tested positive for the gene too.

He said: "I am worried about my daughter's future, but I say to her we have all gone through it and are fine now, so whatever happens she'll be OK."

Tahir underwent his surgery five and a half years ago after his test found he had clusters of cancerous cells in his stomach lining.

"They said I effectively had cancer but because it was contained in my stomach lining and I had all that removed, it eliminated it. I could have had only days, weeks, maybe a year maximum left before I would have been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"There's no doubt in my mind that having the tests and the procedure done saved my life."

Dr Marc Tischkowitz, consultant physician in medical genetics at the University of Cambridge, said: "This is a very rare, specific type of stomach cancer.

"It's a gene that carriers can have for their lifetime and means that they are at risk of developing cancer any time."

He said the stomach removal was "a dramatic life-changing procedure" and said there was "no way of knowing in all cases that the person who carries the gene will 100% have developed cancer in their lifetime".

Georgina Hill, from Cancer Research UK, said: "It's estimated only 3-10% of cancer cases are linked to an inherited faulty gene.

"Anyone worried about their genetic cancer risk should talk to their doctor, who can refer those with a strong family history of certain cancers to a genetic counselling clinic if appropriate."

