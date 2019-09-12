Jarrid Wilson: Paastariin waldaa guddicha Kaalifoorniyaa of ajjeese

  • 12 Fuulbana 2019
Jarrid Wilson Image copyright Facebook

Kaalifoorniyaatti paastariin waldaa namoota 15,000 qabdu tajaajiluufi dhaabbata tola ooltummaa fayyaa sammuu irratti hojjetu hundeesse Jaariid Wiilsan of ajjeese jedhan warri waldaa sanaa.

Namni ganna 30 Jaariid Wiilsan, baatilee 18'f waldaa 'Harvest Christian Fellowship Church' jedhamtu keessa miseensummaan tureera.

Haadha warraa isaa waliin dhaabbata tola ooltummaa fayyaa sammuu irratti hojjetu "Anthem of Hope" hundeessee, namoota rakkoo fayyaa sammuu qabaniif falmaas ture.

Ijoollee dhiiraa lama kan qabu namni kun "duuti isaa gadda cimaa keessa nu buuse" jette haati warraa isaa.

Du'a isaa kan mirkaneesse paastarii biraa walda Kibba Kaalifoorniyaa jirtu kanaati.

Namtichi namoota hedduu gargaaraa kan ture ta'ullee ofii isaa mukaa'uun rakkataa ture, kanas ifatti namatti haasa'aa ture jedha.

Namoota yaada of ajjeesuu qaban gorsuu fi gargaaruuf hawwii guddaa qaba tures jedha namni sirriitti isa beeku kun.

Biyyoota baha Afrikaa keessatti namoota 100,000 keessaa nama meeqatu of ajjeessa? Chaartii armaan gadii irraa argattu.

