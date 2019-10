Giiftii dureen Naayijeeriyaa dhiifama gaafatan

View this post on Instagram

I am happy to have received the wife of the vice president, governors wives, senate president’s wife & senators’ Wives, speaker’s wife & wives of members’ of the house of reps, who paid me a courtesy visit after my return. I use the opportunity to commend them for the good work they are doing in their various states and in collaboration with my Future Assured program. I also advise them not to succumb to any form of distraction caused by social media or any form of communication I use the opportunity to apologise for the embarrassment I might have caused my children, my immediate family members, well meaning Nigerians and the institution I represent, on the circulated leaked video clip. Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria 🇳🇬