Lil Bub: Adurreen intarneeta gubbaarratti hordoftoota hedduu horatte duute

  • 3 Muddee 2019
Lil Bub kaameraa yoo ilaaltu Image copyright Lilbub.com
Goodayyaa suuraa Lil Bub walumaa gala Fesbuukiifi Inistaagiraama irratti hordoftoota miiliyoona 5.5 qabdi.

Lil Bub, adurreen intarneeta gubbaa baay'ee beekamte umrii 8'tti duute.

Abbaan Adurree kanaa, Maayik Biridaaviskii, du'a ishee hordoftoota isheef miidiyaa hawaasummaa Inistaagiraama irratti ibseera.

Adurreen kuni adurree kaanirraa ija isheenis ta'e arraba isheetin adda dha. Gatamtee kan argamte yoo ta'u dinkii taate dhalatte.

Kanaafuu, akka adurree kaani osoo hin guddatin adurreedhuma xinnannuu taate hafte.

Obbo Biridaaviskii akka jedhanitti adurreen kuni bineeldota gargaarsa fedhanif hanga yoonaa dolaara 700,000 ol walitti qabde.

Rakkoo fayyaa biraallee qabdi.

Obbo Biridaaviskiin Lil Bub lafaa ergamte booda kan guddifate yoo ta'u rakkoon fayyaa ishee dhaqqabus jireenya gammachuu jiraatte jechuun ibsa.

Image copyright Getty Images
Goodayyaa suuraa Lil Bub fi Maayik Biridaaviskii

Boodarra beekkamtii horattee saganta televijinii Ameerikaa irratti dhihaachu eegalte.

Gargaarsa gara agaraa kan argatte yoo ta'u shoowi Yuutubirraa qabdi, dokimanrariin kutaa hedduu qabus

Maqaa hiratte jennana abbaan adurree kanaa maqaa isheetin gargaarsa walitti qabun adurree kaan gargaarsa fedhan akka argatan taasise.

Du'u ishee dura dhukkuba kafeen dhukkubsachaa kan turte yoo ta'u waan itti jirtu hordoftoota ishee miiliyona 2.4'f barressa ture.

Biridaaviskiin gaafa Wiixataatti akka beeksisetti taanaan adurreen kuni akkuma rafteen Dilbata ganama duute argamte.

Du'uu ishee inistaagiraama irratti erga ibsee booda namni kuma 58 ol yaada jalatti kenneera, hedduunis qoodaniiru.

Fesbuukii gubbaa hordoftoota miiliyoona 3 ol kan qabdu yoo ta'u kanneen gadda isaanii ibsatan kjeessaa kanneen gargaarsa bineldotaa keessa hojjetaniifi gargaarsa ishee biraa argatan keess ajiru.

