Addunyaa irraa nama gabaabaa garuu deemuu (socho'uu) danda'u 'Guinness World Records' (GWR), irratti galmaa'e umurii ganna 27'n boqote.
Neppaalitti hospitaala keessatti wal'aanamaa tureti kan du'aan boqate. Kaagendiraa Taapaa Maga namniu jedhamu kun dheerinni isaa 67.08CM dha.
Kana jechuun faana miila nama guddaa sadii kan hin caalle jechuudha.
Obboleesii isaa akka AFPtti himetti kaleessa saba dhibee sombaan yaalamaa turee adunyaa kana irraa boqate.
'Guinness World Records' du'a isaaf gadda itti dhagahame ibseera. ''Hojjaan isaa ishee xiqqoon kun isaa ishee xiqqoon jireenya gaarii jiraachuu irraa akka isa dhaabduuf hin eeyyamne .''
Mr Magar nama adunyaa gabaabaa tahuun isaa beekamee kan galmaa'e guyyaa dhaloota isaa waggaa 18ffaa irrattidha. Keesummootni biyya keessaa fi idila adunyaa irratti argamnaiiru.
"Ani nama akka isa xiqqaatti of hin ilaalu. Maqaa kana argachuunkoo ammoo akkan ani mana jireenyaa gaarii argadhuuf na gargaara'' jedhera.
GWR galmee namoota gaggabaaboo adunyaaf ramaddii lama qaba. kan socho'anii fi tasuma socho'uuyyuu kan hin dandeenye.
Filippiinoo Juunrii Bahaadu Daangii 54.6cm dheerata. Inni deemuu ykn ofii isaan dhaabbachuus hin danda'u. Akka malee gabaabbachuu irraa kan ka'e jechuudha.
KaagendiraaTaapaa Magar erga baramee booda bara 2010 eegalee adunyaa irra naanna'aa ture. Miidiyaalee irratti dubbachaa tureera.
We are saddened today to hear of the passing of the world’s shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar from Nepal. He was 27 years old. Khagendra, who was born on 14 October 1992, stood at 67.08 cm (2 ft 2.41 in) tall when measured at Fewa City Hospital in Pohkara, Nepal, on the advent of his 18th birthday in 2010. Khagendra was born in the Baglung district of Nepal, the eldest son of Roop Bahadur and Dhan Maya. His father recalled, “He was so tiny when he was born that he could fit in the palm of your hand, and it was very hard to bathe him because he was so small.” According to friends, Khagendra had been struggling recently with heart problems, asthma and pneumonia. "We’re terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us," said Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday, who first met Khagendra during his visit to Italy in 2010. "His bright smile was so infectious that he melted the hearts of anyone who met him. As many people of short stature experience, life can be challenging when you weigh just 6 kg and you don’t fit into world built for the average person. But Khagendra certainly didn’t let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life. It’s been an honour to know him and his family, and a privilege to share his story with the world." Click the link in our bio for more memories of Khagendra.
Rikardiin nama gabaabaa adunyaa keenyaa deemuu danda'uu amma nama lammii Kolombiyaa Idwaardi Hernaadeziin qabeera.