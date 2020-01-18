Kaagendiraa Taapaa Magar: Addunyaa keenya irraa nama gabaabaa kan jedhamuu ganna 27'n boqate

KaagendiraaTaapaa Magar nama gabaabaa adunyaa keenyaa deemuu danda'u ture.
Goodayyaa suuraa KaagendiraaTaapaa Magar nama gabaabaa adunyaa keenyaa deemuu danda'u ture.

Addunyaa irraa nama gabaabaa garuu deemuu (socho'uu) danda'u 'Guinness World Records' (GWR), irratti galmaa'e umurii ganna 27'n boqote.

Neppaalitti hospitaala keessatti wal'aanamaa tureti kan du'aan boqate. Kaagendiraa Taapaa Maga namniu jedhamu kun dheerinni isaa 67.08CM dha.

Kana jechuun faana miila nama guddaa sadii kan hin caalle jechuudha.

Obboleesii isaa akka AFPtti himetti kaleessa saba dhibee sombaan yaalamaa turee adunyaa kana irraa boqate.

'Guinness World Records' du'a isaaf gadda itti dhagahame ibseera. ''Hojjaan isaa ishee xiqqoon kun isaa ishee xiqqoon jireenya gaarii jiraachuu irraa akka isa dhaabduuf hin eeyyamne .''

Mr Magar nama adunyaa gabaabaa tahuun isaa beekamee kan galmaa'e guyyaa dhaloota isaa waggaa 18ffaa irrattidha. Keesummootni biyya keessaa fi idila adunyaa irratti argamnaiiru.

"Ani nama akka isa xiqqaatti of hin ilaalu. Maqaa kana argachuunkoo ammoo akkan ani mana jireenyaa gaarii argadhuuf na gargaara'' jedhera.

GWR galmee namoota gaggabaaboo adunyaaf ramaddii lama qaba. kan socho'anii fi tasuma socho'uuyyuu kan hin dandeenye.

Filippiinoo Juunrii Bahaadu Daangii 54.6cm dheerata. Inni deemuu ykn ofii isaan dhaabbachuus hin danda'u. Akka malee gabaabbachuu irraa kan ka'e jechuudha.

KaagendiraaTaapaa Magar erga baramee booda bara 2010 eegalee adunyaa irra naanna'aa ture. Miidiyaalee irratti dubbachaa tureera.

Rikardiin nama gabaabaa adunyaa keenyaa deemuu danda'uu amma nama lammii Kolombiyaa Idwaardi Hernaadeziin qabeera.