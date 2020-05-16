Tiraamp karoora Ameerikaan talaallii argachuuf qabatte himan
Piroojektiin 'Operation Warp Speed' jedhamu xumura bara kanaatti talaallii koronaavaayirasii argachuuf karoorfate.
