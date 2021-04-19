Suupper Liigii: Maaliif kilebootni gurguddoo kubba miilaa dorgommii liigii haaraa jalqabuu barbaada?

Karoorri kilebootni gurguddoon kubba miilaa Awurooppaa liigii haaraa 'Suupper Liigii Awurooppaa' jedhamu jalqabuuf ibsan qeeqamaa jira.

Kilebootni liigiicha hundeessuuf waliigalan 'ESL' kun kubba miilaa hunda fayyada jedhan, kaan ammoo karoora ofittummaa irra maddedha jechuun qeeqan.

Karoorichi maali?

Kilebootni gurguddoon 12 tahan waliigaltee liigicha hundeessuu yoo mallatteessan isaan keessaa jaha kileboota Piriimer Liigii Ingiliziiti.

Arsenaal, Cheelsii, Liiverpuul, Maanchister Siitii, Maanchister Yuunaayitidii fi Tootenahaam yoo tahan kaan ammoo AC Miilaan, Atileetiikoo Maadird, Inter Miilaan, Baarseloonaa, Yuunavtas,fi Riyaal Maadirididha.

Kilebootni liigicha hundeessan torban gidduutti dorgommicha gaggeessuu kan barbaadan yoo tahu liigii biyyaalessaa keessa jiran keessattis itti fufuun dorgomu.

Suupper Liigiin Awurooppaa garee 20 kan of keessatti qabata jedhamee yaadame. Kileboota liigicha hundeessan 12 fi sadii ammoo amma itti dabalamu jedhamee kan eegamudha. Isaan miseensota dhaabbataa yoo tahan, dorgommicha keessaa qabxii xiqqaa yoo fidanis gadi bu'uu hin danda'an.

Miseensotni shan kaan ammoo dorgommii wagga waggaan gaggeeffamuun dorgommichaaf darbuu danda'u.

Dorgommiin haaraan kun Shaampiyoonsi Liigii amma gaggeeffamu kan morkatu yoo tahu, adunyaa irratti dorgommii kileboota gurguddaa isa ol aanaa taha.

Madda suuraa, Getty Images Ibsa waa'ee suuraa, Juventus star player Cristiano Ronaldo

Karoorri kun maaliif bal'inaan mormame?

Tarkaanfiin kun deeggartootaa, xiinxaltoota kubba miilaa fi dhaabbilee bulchiinsa kubba miilaa mormameera.

Miseensotni 15 liigichaa carraan itti dorgommicha keessaa bahan waan hin jirreef, kubba miilaa sadarkaa ol aanaa dorgommii cufaatti gaggeeffamudha jedhan qeeqxotni.

Piriimer Liigiin '' qajeelfamoota dorgommii banaa fi duudhaa ispoortii kan miidhudha'' jedhe.

Ministerri Aadaa Oliiver Doowdeen, karoorichi caasaa piraamidii kubba miilaa Ingiliz, kan ''fandiin piriimer Liigii milkaa'aa adunyaa liigota irraan hanga hawwaasa naannootti gahu,''miidhera jedhan.

Kana malees sodaa liigiichi hordoftoota TV guddaa liigota jiran, kan akka Piriimer Liigii Ingilaandii fi Seeri A Xaaliyaanii irraa irraa fudhachuu danda'a jedhus fideera.

Why are these teams forming a Super League?

Money seems to be the driving force.

Football club revenues have been hit hard by the Covid pandemic with disrupted fixtures and a lack of spectators.

Big clubs have superstar players with multi-million pound salaries that need to be paid.

The founding clubs are being enticed with a share of €3.5bn (£3bn).

The ESL says it is offering "uncapped solidarity payments" to European football, which will be higher than than those generated by current European competitions.

It argues the new tournament "will provide significantly greater economic growth and support for European football via a long-term commitment".

When could it start?

Under the proposals, the ESL would start in August each year, with plans to launch "as soon as practicable".

The 20-team league would be split into two groups of 10, playing each other home and away.

The top three in each group would qualify for the quarter-finals, with the teams in fourth and fifth playing a two-legged play-off for the two remaining spots.

From then on, it would have the same two-leg knockout format used in the Champions League, with a final in May at a neutral venue.

What's being done to try to halt the ESL?

Uefa, Europe's football governing body, had hoped plans for a new 36-team Champions League would head off the formation of a Super League.

Sports bodies say they will "remain united" in trying to stop the breakaway league, using legal and sporting measures if required.

Uefa, Europe's governing football body, has warned that clubs involved in the ESL would be banned from all other competitions at domestic, European or world level.

Players could be also prevented from representing their national teams at the World Cup.

What happens next?

Much could depend on whether any other clubs decide to sign up to the ESL. So far, France and Germany's top clubs have decided not to.

The world governing body, Fifa, previously said it would not recognise a breakaway European league.

After this weekend's announcement, Fifa expressed its "disapproval" and called on "all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game".

Meanwhile the ESL is trying to block any sanctions Uefa or Fifa may try to enforce over the formation of the league.

