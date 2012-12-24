Siyan, la traductrice ambidextre

Transcription

It's a talent that very few possess.

Most who try writing with both hands simultaneously end up with an illegible scrawl.

Not so for 24-year-old Chen Siyuan, an ambidextrous translator from northern China.

Chen's gift is the ability to focus on two separate things at the same time.

She discovered it while struggling to cope with large quantities of English language homework.

Vocabulaire

simultaneously: at the same time (simultanément)

illegible scrawl: unreadable writing (grifonnage illisible)

ambidextrous: of the ability to use both hands with equal skill (ambidextre)

gift: unusual natural talent (don naturel)

to cope with: to be able to manage a difficult situation (faire face à, tenter de s'en sortir)

Exercices

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

simultaneously/illegible scrawl/ambidextrous/gift/to cope with

1. Easy to read at the start, the handwriting gets worse and worse as the clock ticks down. By the time we get to the last minute, it's an almost ____________.

2. Around one in every 100 people is __________, or mixed-handed.

3. "Sometimes parents, already struggling _________ their child's diagnosis, have to fight to get the help their child needs - and they can feel really let down by the system."

4. In the deadliest attack, at least three bombs went off ___________ in Kirkuk, killing at least five people.

5. "Many young people will say that they don't have a _______ for languages but they are being very creative when it comes to language used in contexts such as text messages."

Réponses

1. Easy to read at the start, the handwriting gets worse and worse as the clock ticks down. By the time we get to the last minute, it's an almost illegible scrawl. Source: The best live sport you saw in 2009. http://bbc.in/5jAAld

2. Around one in every 100 people is ambidextrous, or mixed-handed. Source: Ambidextrous children 'more likely to be hyperactive' http://bbc.in/5UYzY9

3. "Sometimes parents, already struggling to cope with their child's diagnosis, have to fight to get the help their child needs - and they can feel really let down by the system." Source: Many pupils with cancer 'bullied' http://bbc.in/TJeCyc

4. In the deadliest attack, at least three bombs went off simultaneously in Kirkuk, killing at least five people. Source: Series of deadly bombings in Iraq http://bbc.in/PTogB7

5. "Many young people will say that they don't have a gift for languages but they are being very creative when it comes to language used in contexts such as text messages." Source: Languages made degree requirement http://bbc.in/T4YSYc