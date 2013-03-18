Leçon d'Anglais: Campagne pour sauver les requins

Transcription

A frightening sight for any swimmer…

Jonathan Kathrein was attacked while surfing in 1998. He battled to free his leg from a shark’s jaws.

The Californian survived to tell the tale and he still has the scars to prove it.

He turned his ordeal into a campaign to save the animals, though.

And this month, his state added the great white shark to its list of protected animals.

Vocabulaire

frightening - scary

jaws - bones in the mouth which contain the teeth (mâchoires)

to tell the tale - to say to people what happened (raconter le récit)

scars - a mark on the skin from an injury (cicatrices)

ordeal - experience which causes suffering (épreuve)

Exercices

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

frightening/ jaws/ to tell the tale/ scars/ ordeal

1. In both incidents the suspect was described as white, about 25 years old, of average height and slim build. He had ________ on his face and two small tattoos on his neck, possibly squares or Chinese symbols.

2. Two football players needed surgery for broken ________ after a fight broke out on the pitch during a reserve game.

3. Only two men survived ________ of Operation Frankton, but its significance reportedly led Winston Churchill to say he believed the raid could have shortened the war by six months.

4. Local media reported that several other people in the same group, including a Mexican woman, had been tied up and gagged while the attack took place. After the ________ the women went to the nearest police station accompanied by local tourism officials.

5. A number of planned flights were delayed by the storm, which also caused power outages in several suburbs. Fallen trees and debris blocked some roads. "This must have been an extremely ________ situation for many people in the local community," Prime Minister John Key said in a statement.

Réponses

1. In both incidents the suspect was described as white, about 25 years old, of average height and slim build. He had scars on his face and two small tattoos on his neck, possibly squares or Chinese symbols.

Source: Police probe link in two Edinburgh muggings http://bbc.in/13TjfiD

2. Two football players needed surgery for broken jaws after a fight broke out on the pitch during a reserve game.

Source: Slough Town v Easington Sports: Four hurt in fracas http://bbc.in/W6Jyup

3. Only two men survived to tell the tale of Operation Frankton, but its significance reportedly led Winston Churchill to say he believed the raid could have shortened the war by six months.

Source: Cousin's tribute to WWII Cockleshell Hero Cpl Albert Laver http://bbc.in/12J4CMg

4. Local media reported that several other people in the same group, including a Mexican woman, had been tied up and gagged while the attack took place. After the ordeal the women went to the nearest police station accompanied by local tourism officials.

Source: Six Spanish tourists raped near Mexico's Acapulco resort http://bbc.in/WWJa3O