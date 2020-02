He's Srinivas Gowda from Moodbidri



He ran faster than olympic medalist



He completed 142.5 mts Kambala track in 13.62 secs



He finished 100 mts track in just 9.55 sec

whereas Usain Bolt finished in 9.58 sec



If he gets professional training, he will break records of legends pic.twitter.com/y5sCb6HWbJ