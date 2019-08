This is #Bamenda this morning 21/08/2019. Mass movement of people out of the town amidst a chaotic gun -filled morning. Couldn't get any worst. What happened to #Dialogue what happened to #ubuntu. #shredsofBamenda @AllegraBaiocchi @UN_Cameroon @JLStalon @UNIC_Yaounde pic.twitter.com/juktRJOKuE