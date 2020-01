Des tweets d'un journaliste et une lettre de CFI font polémique au Bénin

#Benin: @pressfreedom is alarmed by the sentencing of investigative journalist @Ignacekp to 18 months in prison and a fine of 200,000 CFA francs ($337) for reporting statements made by Public Prosecutor Mario Mètonou.#JournalismIsNotACrime



Cc: @PresidenceBenin, @gouvbenin https://t.co/lFx2gXRQYE