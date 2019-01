Pierre Mulamba est décédé en Afrique du Sud

PIERRE MULAMBA NDAYE 🇨🇩



4 Nov,1948- 26 Jan,2019

Nicknamed "Mutumbula"

1x FIFA WC 1974

2x AFCON apps 1974,1976

1x AFCON 🏆1974

Record 9 goals at single AFCON- 1974

Scored Zaire's 4 goals in final against Zambia(2:2), Replay (2:0)



Clubs

AS Bantous

AS Vita Club@LotfiWada pic.twitter.com/vqdEZaLOTC