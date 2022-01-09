Coupe d'Afrique des nations 2022 : calendrier des matchs et résultats

Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2021

Calendrier des matchs et résultats
Phase de groupes
Groupe
  • J - Joués
  • V - Victoires
  • T - Défaites
  • D - Tirages
  • Pts - Points
  • DB - Différence de buts
    • Groupe A
      Pays J V T D Pts DB
      Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Cap-Vert 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Cameroun 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Éthiopie 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • 09/01/2022, 16:00
        Cameroun
        -
        Burkina Faso
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Olembe)
      • 09/01/2022, 19:00
        Éthiopie
        -
        Cap-Vert
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Olembe)
      • 13/01/2022, 16:00
        Cameroun
        -
        Éthiopie
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Olembe)
      • 13/01/2022, 19:00
        Cap-Vert
        -
        Burkina Faso
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Olembe)
      • 17/01/2022, 16:00
        Burkina Faso
        -
        Éthiopie
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Kouekong)
      • 17/01/2022, 16:00
        Cap-Vert
        -
        Cameroun
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Olembe)
    • Groupe B
      Pays J V T D Pts DB
      Guinée 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Sénégal 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • 10/01/2022, 13:00
        Sénégal
        -
        Zimbabwe
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Kouekong)
      • 10/01/2022, 16:00
        Guinée
        -
        Malawi
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Kouekong)
      • 14/01/2022, 13:00
        Sénégal
        -
        Guinée
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Kouekong)
      • 14/01/2022, 16:00
        Malawi
        -
        Zimbabwe
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Kouekong)
      • 18/01/2022, 16:00
        Malawi
        -
        Sénégal
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Kouekong)
      • 18/01/2022, 16:00
        Zimbabwe
        -
        Guinée
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
    • Groupe C
      Pays J V T D Pts DB
      Comores 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Maroc 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • 10/01/2022, 16:00
        Maroc
        -
        Ghana
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
      • 10/01/2022, 19:00
        Comores
        -
        Gabon
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
      • 14/01/2022, 16:00
        Maroc
        -
        Comores
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
      • 14/01/2022, 19:00
        Gabon
        -
        Ghana
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
      • 18/01/2022, 19:00
        Gabon
        -
        Maroc
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
      • 18/01/2022, 19:00
        Ghana
        -
        Comores
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
    • Groupe D
      Pays J V T D Pts DB
      Egypte 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Guinée-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Soudan 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • 11/01/2022, 16:00
        Nigeria
        -
        Egypte
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
      • 11/01/2022, 19:00
        Soudan
        -
        Guinée-Bissau
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
      • 15/01/2022, 16:00
        Nigeria
        -
        Soudan
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
      • 15/01/2022, 19:00
        Guinée-Bissau
        -
        Egypte
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
      • 19/01/2022, 19:00
        Egypte
        -
        Soudan
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
      • 19/01/2022, 19:00
        Guinée-Bissau
        -
        Nigeria
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
    • Groupe E
      Pays J V T D Pts DB
      Algérie 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Côte d'Ivoire 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Guinée équatoriale 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Sierra Léone 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • 11/01/2022, 13:00
        Algérie
        -
        Sierra Léone
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
      • 12/01/2022, 19:00
        Guinée équatoriale
        -
        Côte d'Ivoire
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
      • 16/01/2022, 16:00
        Côte d'Ivoire
        -
        Sierra Léone
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
      • 16/01/2022, 19:00
        Algérie
        -
        Guinée équatoriale
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
      • 20/01/2022, 16:00
        Côte d'Ivoire
        -
        Algérie
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
      • 20/01/2022, 16:00
        Sierra Léone
        -
        Guinée équatoriale
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
    • Groupe F
      Pays J V T D Pts DB
      Gambie 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Mauritanie 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Tunisie 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • 12/01/2022, 13:00
        Tunisie
        -
        Mali
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
      • 12/01/2022, 16:00
        Mauritanie
        -
        Gambie
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
      • 16/01/2022, 13:00
        Gambie
        -
        Mali
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
      • 16/01/2022, 16:00
        Tunisie
        -
        Mauritanie
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
      • 20/01/2022, 19:00
        Gambie
        -
        Tunisie
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
      • 20/01/2022, 19:00
        Mali
        -
        Mauritanie
        (Penalties)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
Phase éliminatoire
  • Huitièmes de finale
    • 23/01/2022, 16:00
      Groupe A - 2ème Place
      -
      Groupe C - 2ème Place
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
    • 23/01/2022, 19:00
      Groupe D - Vainqueur
      -
      3ème Place - Groupe B/E/F
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
    • 24/01/2022, 16:00
      Groupe B - 2ème Place
      -
      Groupe F - 2ème Place
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Kouekong)
    • 24/01/2022, 19:00
      Groupe A - Vainqueur
      -
      3ème place - Groupe C/D/E
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Olembe)
    • 25/01/2022, 16:00
      Groupe B - Vainqueur
      -
      3ème Place - Groupe A/C/D
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Kouekong)
    • 25/01/2022, 19:00
      Groupe C - Vainqueur
      -
      3ème Place - Groupe A/B/F
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
    • 26/01/2022, 16:00
      Groupe E - Vainqueur
      -
      Groupe D - 2ème Place
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
    • 26/01/2022, 19:00
      Groupe F - Vainqueur
      -
      Groupe E - 2ème Place
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
  • Quarts de finale
    • 29/01/2022, 16:00
      Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 4
      -
      Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 3
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
    • 29/01/2022, 19:00
      Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 1
      -
      Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 2
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
    • 30/01/2022, 16:00
      Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 7
      -
      Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 6
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Olembe)
    • 30/01/2022, 19:00
      Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 5
      -
      Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 8
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
  • Demi-finale
    • 02/02/2022, 19:00
      Quarts de finale - vainqueur match 1
      -
      Quarts de finale - vainqueur match 4
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
    • 03/02/2022, 19:00
      Quarts de finale - vainqueur match 2
      -
      Quarts de finale - vainqueur match 3
      (Penalties)
      -
      (Stade Olembe)
  • 3ème et 4ème Place
  • Finale
Toutes les heures sont en GMT et peuvent changer. La BBC n'est pas responsable des modifications.