Coupe d'Afrique des nations 2022 : calendrier des matchs et résultats
Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2021
Calendrier des matchs et résultats
Phase de groupes
Groupe
- J - Joués
- V - Victoires
- T - Défaites
- D - Tirages
- Pts - Points
- DB - Différence de buts
-
-
Groupe A
Pays J V T D Pts DB Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cap-Vert 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameroun 0 0 0 0 0 0 Éthiopie 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
09/01/2022, 16:00Cameroun-Burkina Faso(Penalties)-(Stade Olembe)
-
09/01/2022, 19:00Éthiopie-Cap-Vert(Penalties)-(Stade Olembe)
-
13/01/2022, 16:00Cameroun-Éthiopie(Penalties)-(Stade Olembe)
-
13/01/2022, 19:00Cap-Vert-Burkina Faso(Penalties)-(Stade Olembe)
-
17/01/2022, 16:00Burkina Faso-Éthiopie(Penalties)-(Stade Kouekong)
-
17/01/2022, 16:00Cap-Vert-Cameroun(Penalties)-(Stade Olembe)
-
-
Groupe B
Pays J V T D Pts DB Guinée 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sénégal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
10/01/2022, 13:00Sénégal-Zimbabwe(Penalties)-(Stade Kouekong)
-
10/01/2022, 16:00Guinée-Malawi(Penalties)-(Stade Kouekong)
-
14/01/2022, 13:00Sénégal-Guinée(Penalties)-(Stade Kouekong)
-
14/01/2022, 16:00Malawi-Zimbabwe(Penalties)-(Stade Kouekong)
-
18/01/2022, 16:00Malawi-Sénégal(Penalties)-(Stade Kouekong)
-
18/01/2022, 16:00Zimbabwe-Guinée(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
-
-
-
-
Groupe C
Pays J V T D Pts DB Comores 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maroc 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
10/01/2022, 16:00Maroc-Ghana(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
-
10/01/2022, 19:00Comores-Gabon(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
-
14/01/2022, 16:00Maroc-Comores(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
-
14/01/2022, 19:00Gabon-Ghana(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
-
18/01/2022, 19:00Gabon-Maroc(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
-
18/01/2022, 19:00Ghana-Comores(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
-
-
Groupe D
Pays J V T D Pts DB Egypte 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinée-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 Soudan 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
11/01/2022, 16:00Nigeria-Egypte(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
-
11/01/2022, 19:00Soudan-Guinée-Bissau(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
-
15/01/2022, 16:00Nigeria-Soudan(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
-
15/01/2022, 19:00Guinée-Bissau-Egypte(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
-
19/01/2022, 19:00Egypte-Soudan(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
-
19/01/2022, 19:00Guinée-Bissau-Nigeria(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
-
-
-
-
Groupe E
Pays J V T D Pts DB Algérie 0 0 0 0 0 0 Côte d'Ivoire 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinée équatoriale 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sierra Léone 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
11/01/2022, 13:00Algérie-Sierra Léone(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
-
12/01/2022, 19:00Guinée équatoriale-Côte d'Ivoire(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
-
16/01/2022, 16:00Côte d'Ivoire-Sierra Léone(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
-
16/01/2022, 19:00Algérie-Guinée équatoriale(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
-
20/01/2022, 16:00Côte d'Ivoire-Algérie(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
-
20/01/2022, 16:00Sierra Léone-Guinée équatoriale(Penalties)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
-
-
Groupe F
Pays J V T D Pts DB Gambie 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritanie 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisie 0 0 0 0 0 0
-
12/01/2022, 13:00Tunisie-Mali(Penalties)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
-
12/01/2022, 16:00Mauritanie-Gambie(Penalties)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
-
16/01/2022, 13:00Gambie-Mali(Penalties)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
-
16/01/2022, 16:00Tunisie-Mauritanie(Penalties)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
-
20/01/2022, 19:00Gambie-Tunisie(Penalties)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
-
20/01/2022, 19:00Mali-Mauritanie(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
-
-
Phase éliminatoire
-
Huitièmes de finale
-
23/01/2022, 16:00Groupe A - 2ème Place-Groupe C - 2ème Place(Penalties)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
-
23/01/2022, 19:00Groupe D - Vainqueur-3ème Place - Groupe B/E/F(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
-
24/01/2022, 16:00Groupe B - 2ème Place-Groupe F - 2ème Place(Penalties)-(Stade Kouekong)
-
24/01/2022, 19:00Groupe A - Vainqueur-3ème place - Groupe C/D/E(Penalties)-(Stade Olembe)
-
25/01/2022, 16:00Groupe B - Vainqueur-3ème Place - Groupe A/C/D(Penalties)-(Stade Kouekong)
-
25/01/2022, 19:00Groupe C - Vainqueur-3ème Place - Groupe A/B/F(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
-
26/01/2022, 16:00Groupe E - Vainqueur-Groupe D - 2ème Place(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
-
26/01/2022, 19:00Groupe F - Vainqueur-Groupe E - 2ème Place(Penalties)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
-
-
Quarts de finale
-
29/01/2022, 16:00Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 4-Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 3(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
-
29/01/2022, 19:00Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 1-Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 2(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
-
30/01/2022, 16:00Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 7-Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 6(Penalties)-(Stade Olembe)
-
30/01/2022, 19:00Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 5-Huitièmes de finale - vainqueur match 8(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
-
-
Demi-finale
-
02/02/2022, 19:00Quarts de finale - vainqueur match 1-Quarts de finale - vainqueur match 4(Penalties)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
-
03/02/2022, 19:00Quarts de finale - vainqueur match 2-Quarts de finale - vainqueur match 3(Penalties)-(Stade Olembe)
-
-
3ème et 4ème Place
-
Finale
Toutes les heures sont en GMT et peuvent changer. La BBC n'est pas responsable des modifications.