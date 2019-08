ዊልቼር የሚጠቀመው ኬንያዊ የኢትዮጵያ አየር መንገድ አጉላልቶኛል አለ

Today was denied to travel 2 USA by @flyethiopian bcoz of my wheelchair.The lady in yellow was rude & insensitive.She said no provision for assistance. They left me alone& stranded with no options @ARNOVA @LindseyMcDougle@aeikenberry @MwauraIsaac1 @olesankok@USDOT@Ahmedkadar1 pic.twitter.com/j59i2iKA2y