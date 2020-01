After 34 yrs of NRM/M7 Junta, this is what our people have been reduced to:

Kneeling before Ssabagabe(“King of Kings”) in a line to get a small handout in brown envelop!



We must end this humiliation now. That’s why...#Art3#Twerwaneko#M7mustGo pic.twitter.com/NxgPNmYUwb