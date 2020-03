የተማሪዎቹ መታገት ከተሰማ 90 ቀናት አለፉ

#90Days of agony is like eternity for abducted Dembi Dollo students, their families & loved ones.

The least I can do is amplify their voices.

Everyday I'll appeal to PM @AbiyAhmedAli @PMEthiopia hoping I don't have do it for long#BringBackOurStudents #ዝምአልልም#Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/AitzLVrz8c