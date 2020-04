ከፑሽ አፕ እስከ አሻንጉሊት እንግዶች፡ ከሰሞኑ በኮሮና ምክንያት በአፍሪካ የተስተዋሉ አስደናቂ ክስተቶች

View this post on Instagram

we had to postpone our wedding due to the COVID-19 lockdown so i decided to throw us a wedding anyways - at home - with cardboard cut out guests, the two of us, our dog Joey and Jonah as a pretend priest over video call. Although it wasn’t our real wedding, it was a very real experience for us. Real wedding will be soon, when this is all over! I loved making this video, link to full version is in my bio. Gabs was so surprised. We are both super happy and dedicated to being as positive as possible right now. Hope you are doing good Bru ❤️