የአእምሮ ጤና ሰባኪው ፓስተር ራሱን አጠፋ

የአእምሮ ጤና አስተማሪ እና ብዙ አባላት ያላት ቤተክርስቲያን ፓስተር ራሱን አጠፋ።
የ30 ዓመቱ ጃሪድ ዊልሰን 15 ሺህ በላይ ተከታዮች ባላት ቤተክርስቲያን ውስጥ እየሰበከ ከ18 ወራት በላይ አገልግሎ ነበር።
ጃሪድ ከባለቤቱ ጋር በመሆን በድብርት ለሚሰቃዩ ሰዎች ድጋፍ የሚያደርግ ፕሮግራም ቀርጸው ይፋ አድርገው ነበር።
የሁለት ልጆች አባት የነበረው ጃሪድ ባለቤት በሞቱ መላው ቤተሰቡ ከባድ ሃዘን ውስጥ እንደገቡ ተናግራለች።
• በምሥራቅ ወለጋ የአራት ቀን ሬሳ አስነሳለሁ ብሎ መቃብር ያስቆፈረው 'ነብይ' በቁጥጥር ሥር ዋለ
• በደቡብ ኢትዮጵያ አጥማቂው በአዞ ተገደሉ
• ወንዶች ከሴቶች በበለጠ ለምን እራሳቸውን ያጠፋሉ?
Skip Instagram post by itsjuliwilson
View this post on Instagram
My loving, giving, kind-hearted, encouraging, handsome, hilarious, give the shirt of his back husband went to be with Jesus late last night . No more pain, my jerry, no more struggle. You are made complete and you are finally free. Suicide and depression fed you the worst lies, but you knew the truth of Jesus and I know you’re by his side right this very second . I love you forever, Thomas jarrid Wilson, but I have to say that you being gone has completely ripped my heart out of my chest. You loved me and our boys relentlessly and I am forever grateful that i had YOU as a husband and a father to our boys . You are my forever and I will continue to let other people know of the hope in Jesus you found and spoke so boldly about . Suicide doesn’t get the last word. I won’t let it. You always said “Hope Gets the last word. Jesus gets the last word”. Your life’s work has lead thousands to the feet of Jesus and your boldness to tell other about your struggle with anxiety and depression has helped so many other people feel like they weren’t alone. YOU WERE an ANTHEM OF HOPE to everyone, baby, and I’ll do my best to continue your legacy of love until my last breath . I need you, jare, but you needed Jesus to hold you and I have to be okay with that. You are everything to me. Since the day we met. J & J. Love you more . These are photos of him in his happy place - fishing the day away . I’ll teach our boys all your tricks, babe. Promise. You are my #anthemofhope
A post shared by Julianne Wilson 🌿 (@itsjuliwilson) on
End of Instagram post by itsjuliwilson
የፓስተሩን መሞት ይፋ ያደረጉት ግሬግ ሎውሪ የተባሉ ፓስተር ናቸው። "ጃሪድ ፈጣሪን የሚወድ እና የአገልጋይ ልብ የነበረው ሰው ነው። ሁሌም ንቁ፣ መልካም እና ሰዎችን ለማገልገል የሚጥር ሰው ነበር" ሲሉ ስለቀድሞ አገልጋይ ጃሪድ ምስክርነታቸውን ሰጥተዋል።
"ጃሪድ በተደጋጋሚ በድብርት ይጠቃ ነው። ይህንንም በግልጽ ይናገር ነበር" ያሉት ፓስተር ግሬግ፤ "ድብርት ተጫጭኗቸው ራሳቸውን ስለማጥፋት የሚያስቡ ሰዎችን መርዳት ይፈልግ ነበር" ሲሉም አክለዋል።
የመሞቱ ዜና ከመሰማቱ በፊት፤ ጃሪድ በትዊተር ገጹ ላይ "ኢየሱሰን ትወድ የነበረች እና ራሷን ስላጠፋች ሴት" የቀብር ስርዓት በተመለከተ በአሰፈረው ጽሁፍ፤ "ኢየሱስን መውደድ ራስን ስለ ማጥፋት ከማሰብ አያስቆምም። ኢየሱስን መውደድ ከድብርት አያድንም። ይህ ማለት ግን ኢየሱስ መጽናኛ እና ድጋፍ አይሆነንም ማለት አይደለም'' ሲል ጽፎ ነበር።
የጃሪድን ቤተሰብ ለመደገፍ እየተዋጣ ባለው ገንዘብ እስካሁን ከ42ሺህ በላይ የአሜሪካ ዶላር መሰብሰብ ተችሏል።