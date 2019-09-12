የአእምሮ ጤና ሰባኪው ፓስተር ራሱን አጠፋ

  • 12 ሴፕቴምበር 2019
ጃሪድ ዊልሰን Image copyright Facebook

የአእምሮ ጤና አስተማሪ እና ብዙ አባላት ያላት ቤተክርስቲያን ፓስተር ራሱን አጠፋ።

የ30 ዓመቱ ጃሪድ ዊልሰን 15 ሺህ በላይ ተከታዮች ባላት ቤተክርስቲያን ውስጥ እየሰበከ ከ18 ወራት በላይ አገልግሎ ነበር።

ጃሪድ ከባለቤቱ ጋር በመሆን በድብርት ለሚሰቃዩ ሰዎች ድጋፍ የሚያደርግ ፕሮግራም ቀርጸው ይፋ አድርገው ነበር።

የሁለት ልጆች አባት የነበረው ጃሪድ ባለቤት በሞቱ መላው ቤተሰቡ ከባድ ሃዘን ውስጥ እንደገቡ ተናግራለች።

የፓስተሩን መሞት ይፋ ያደረጉት ግሬግ ሎውሪ የተባሉ ፓስተር ናቸው። "ጃሪድ ፈጣሪን የሚወድ እና የአገልጋይ ልብ የነበረው ሰው ነው። ሁሌም ንቁ፣ መልካም እና ሰዎችን ለማገልገል የሚጥር ሰው ነበር" ሲሉ ስለቀድሞ አገልጋይ ጃሪድ ምስክርነታቸውን ሰጥተዋል።

"ጃሪድ በተደጋጋሚ በድብርት ይጠቃ ነው። ይህንንም በግልጽ ይናገር ነበር" ያሉት ፓስተር ግሬግ፤ "ድብርት ተጫጭኗቸው ራሳቸውን ስለማጥፋት የሚያስቡ ሰዎችን መርዳት ይፈልግ ነበር" ሲሉም አክለዋል።

የመሞቱ ዜና ከመሰማቱ በፊት፤ ጃሪድ በትዊተር ገጹ ላይ "ኢየሱሰን ትወድ የነበረች እና ራሷን ስላጠፋች ሴት" የቀብር ስርዓት በተመለከተ በአሰፈረው ጽሁፍ፤ "ኢየሱስን መውደድ ራስን ስለ ማጥፋት ከማሰብ አያስቆምም። ኢየሱስን መውደድ ከድብርት አያድንም። ይህ ማለት ግን ኢየሱስ መጽናኛ እና ድጋፍ አይሆነንም ማለት አይደለም'' ሲል ጽፎ ነበር።

የጃሪድን ቤተሰብ ለመደገፍ እየተዋጣ ባለው ገንዘብ እስካሁን ከ42ሺህ በላይ የአሜሪካ ዶላር መሰብሰብ ተችሏል።

