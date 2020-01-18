67 ሴንቲ ሜትር ብቻ ይረዝም የነበረው የዓለማችን አጭሩ ሰው ሞተ

  • 18 ጃንዩወሪ 2020
67 ሴንቲ ሜትር ይረዝም የነበረው የዓለማችን አጭሩ ሰው ሞተ Image copyright Getty Images
አጭር የምስል መግለጫ ኔፓላዊው ካሃጌንደራ ታፓ ማጋረ 67.08 ሴንቲ ሜትር ብቻ ነበር የሚረዝመው።

በዓለም የድንቃ ድንቅ መዝገብ ላይ መራመድ የሚችለው አጭሩ ሰው ተብሎ የተመዘገበው ኔፓላዊ ካሃጌንደራ በ27 ዓመቱ ሞተ።

ካሃጌንደራ ታፓ ማጋረ 67.08 ሴንቲ ሜትር ብቻ ነበር የሚረዝመው።

ኤኤፍፒ የዜና ወኪል ካሃጌንደራ በሳምባ ምች አርብ ዕለት ሆስፒታል ውስጥ መሞቱን ወንድሙን ዋቢ በማድረግ ዘግቧል።

የዓለም የድንቃ ድንቅ መዝገብ አጭር ሰዎችን መንቀሳቀስ የሚችሉ እና የማይችሉ በማለት በሁለት ምድብ ከፍሎ ይመዘግባል።

ካሄንደራ መንቀሳቀስ የሚችለው አጭሩ ሰው ብሎ የተመዘገበው 18ኛ የልደት በዓሉን ሲያከብር ነበር። 59 ሴንቲ ሜትር ብቻ የሚረዝመው የፊሊፒንስ ዜጋ የሆነው ጁንሬይ ባላዊንግ ደግሞ መንቀሳቀስ የማይችለው የዓለማችን አጭሩ ሰው ተብሎ ተመዝግቧል።

ካሄንድራ የዓለም ድንቃ ድንቅ መዝገብ ላይ ስሙ ሲሰፍር፤ "እኔ ራሴን እንደ ትንሸ አልቆጥርም። እኔ ግዙፍ ሰው ነኝ" ብሎ ነበር።

ካሄንድራ ከእርሱ ያጠረ እና መራመድ የሚችል ሌላ ኔፓላዊ መገኘቱን ተከትሎ መንቀሳቀስ የሚችለው አጭሩ ሰው የሚለው ማዕረጉን ተነጥቆ የነበረ ቢሆንም 54 ሴንቲ ሜትር ይረዝም የነበረው ግለሰብ መሞቱን ተከትሎ ካሄንድራ 2015 ላይ መልሶ ማዕረጉን አግኝቶ ነበር።

የዓለም ድንቃ ድንቅ መዝገብ በካሃጌንደራ ሞት የተሰማውን ጥልቅ ሃዘን ገልጿል። "በውብ ፈገግታው የተዋወቃቸውን ሁሉ በፍቅር የማረከ" ብሎታል።

ካሄንድራ በሕይወት ሳለ ወደ በርካታ የዓለማችን ሃገራት የተጓዘ ሲሆን፤ በአውሮፓ እና አሜሪካ የቴሌቪዥን ጣቢያዎች ላይ ብዙ ጊዜ በእንግድነት ቀርቧል።

የካሄንድራን ሞት ተከትሎ በሁለተኛ ደረጃ ላይ ይገኝ የነበረው 70.21 ሴንቲ ሜትር የሚረዝመው ኮሎምቢያዊው ኤድዋርድ ሄርናንዴዝ የዓለማችን መራመድ የሚችለው አጭሩ ሰው ተብሏል።

በዚህ ዘገባ ላይ ተጨማሪ መረጃ