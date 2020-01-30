የኮቢ ብሪያንት ባለቤት በሀዘን ልቧ እንደተሰበረ ገለፀች

ኮቢ ብሪያንትና ባለቤቱ ቫኔሳ Image copyright AFP

የኮቢ ብሪያንት ባለቤት ቫኔሳ ባለቤቷና ልጇ አሰቃቂ በተባለው የሄሊኮፕተር አደጋ መሞት ተከትሎ ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ የተናገረች ሲሆን "ልቤ ተሰብሯል፤ የሚሰማኝን ሃዘንና ህመም ሊገልፅልኝ የሚችል ቃል አይገኝም" ብላለች።

በአደጋው ዝነኛው የቅርጫት ኳስ ተጫዋች ኮቢ ብሪያንትና ልጁን ጨምሮ የሰባት ሰዎች ሕይወት ተቀጥፏል።

በኢንስታግራም ገጿ ላይ የቤተሰባቸውን ፎቶ በመለጠፍ ሐዘኗን የገለፀችው ቫኔሳ "ድንቅ አባትና አፍቃሪ ባሌን እንዲህ ድንገተኛ በሆነ ሁኔታ በማጣቴ ሐዘኔ ጥልቅ ነው። አሳቢ፣ ቆንጆ፣ ትሁትና ግሩም የሆነ ባህርይ የነበራትን ልጄን ማጣቴ ደግሞ ሃዘኔ ድርብ እጥፍ ያደርገዋል" ብላለች።

አክላም "ለዘላለም አብረውን ቢኖሩ ምኞቴ ነበር። በአጭሩ ተቀጩ፤ እኔም ምርቃቶቼን ተነጠቅኩኝ። ህይወትን ያለነሱ ማሰብ አዳጋች ነው። የነገውን ሳስብ ይጨልምብኛል፤ ያስፈራኛል።"

ኮቢና ቫኔሳ በአደጋው የሞተችውን የአስራ ሦስት ዓመቷን ጂያናን ጨምሮ አራት ልጆችን አፍርተዋል።

ጭጋጋማ በነበረው የአየር ጠባይ በምዕራብ ሎስ አንጀለስ የተከሰተው የሄሊኮፕተር አደጋ ምርመራ እስካሁን አልተቋጨም።

በወቅቱም ኮቢ የልጁን ቅርጫት ኳስ ቡድን ለማሰልጠን ወደ ማምባ ስፖርት አካዳሚ እያቀና ነበር ተብሏል።

ምንም እንኳን አደጋው የደረሰው እሁድ ቢሆንም የቀብር ሥነ ሥርዓቱ ዝርዝር ይፋ አልሆነም።

አድናቂዎቹ በዚህ ፈታኝ ወቅት ላሳዩት ድጋፍ ያመሰገነችው ቫኔሳ በአደጋው ህይወታቸውን ያጡትን ለመዘከር እንዲሁም ቤተሰቦቻቸውን ለመደገፍ ማምባ ስፖርት የሚባል ድርጅት እንደሚመሰረት ገልፃለች።

በአደጋው ኮቢና ልጁን ጨምሮ፣ ፓይለቱ፣ ሁለት የአስራ ሦስት ዓመት እድሜ ያላቸው የቅርጫት ኳስ ተጫዋቾች፣ ሦስት ወላጆችና አሰልጣኙ ህይወታቸው አልፏል።

በቅርጫት ኳሱም ሆነ በስፖርቱ ዓለም ስመ ገናና የነበረው ኮቢ ክለቡን ሎስ አንጀለስ ሌከርስን አምስት ጊዜ የሻምፒዮንነት ስፍራን ያስጨበጠና ሁለት ጊዜም የኦሊምፒክ ወርቅ ሜዳሊያን ማሸነፍ ችሏል።

ኮቢ ከሃያ ዓመት የተሳካ የስፖርት ዓለም ቆይታው በኋላ ራሱን ከቡድኑ ያገለለው ከሦስት ዓመታት በፊት ነው።

