لماذا يريد البعض تفتيح بشرتهم؟

In India more and more people are using skin whitening creams.

This is a cream that makes the person’s skin seem to be lighter than it really is.

A cosmetic company in India is encouraging people to lighten their photographs on Facebook to advertise their cream.

It is a multi-billion dollar industry where until recently only women bought this cream but now men are buying it too.

In many cosmetic shops in India you will find a range of brands selling different creams and lotions.

Some people believe they are popular because of the Indian film industry.

In Indian films heroes and heroines are often shown as white skinned people.

It may also be a legacy of the British rule in India during the British Empire.

It is not just India where these products are popular, they are also sold in other parts of the world.

Not everybody approves of the selling of these types of creams however.

Some people feel that the cream is racist and should not be sold.

What do you think of skin-whitening creams? Write to us in English! ما رأيك في كريمات تفتيح البشرة؟ اكتب لنا بالإنجليزية

skin-whitening تفتيح البشرة lighter افتح photographs صور cosmetic تجميلي multi-billion بالمليارات cream كريم lotion محلول industry صناعة legacy تراث racist عنصرية