Headlines: 'Flying' donkey sparks investigation

Can a donkey fly? Apparently at a beach in Russia a donkey did exactly that, surprising everyone. But the animal was not happy and the police are on the case. Listen out for these words:

joke

نكتة

strapped

مربوط

shocked

مصدوم

And try to follow this report as you hear the programme.

جهازك لا يدعم تشغيل الفيديو

“At first everybody thought it must be some kind of joke. Reports that a donkey had been seen flying above a beach in southern Russia couldn't possibly be true. But then a video clip appeared on a Russian internet site. It clearly shows the terrified beast being strapped into a parachute and then hauled aloft behind a power boat. Local reports say shocked bathers looked up in horror as the donkey was pulled along behind the boat for half an hour. The Russian police say if they catch them, those responsible will face a very large fine at least and possibly up to two years in prison.”

See below how you can use these words:

JOKE

Comedians tell jokes for a living.

Soraya was joking when she said she will buy a car. She is 10 years old.

STRAPPED

Children should be strapped into car seats for safety.

The soldier had his helmet strapped onto his head.

SHOCKED

Some films are so violent that they shock the audience.

The news of the accident shocked the family.