كلمات في الاخبار: دولة فلسطينية عبر الامم المتحدة

النص بالعربية

هذه البقعة تشتهد نزاعاً مستعصي عن الحل في الحقبة الحالية

هذه الارض احتلتها اسرائيل منذ العام 1967 وقامت انتفاضتان من اجل استرجاعها

والان يشن الفلسطينيون حملة للحصول على العضوية الكاملة في الامم المتحدة والاعتراف بهم كدولة

هذا الامر ترفضه اسرائيل بشدة وكذا حليفتها المقربة، الولايات المتحدة الامريكية والتي تقول انها ستستخدم حق النقض لمنع هذه الخطوة

النص بالانكليزية

The site of the most intractable conflict in the modern era... This land, occupied by Israel since 1967, has been fought over in two Palestinian uprisings. Now their officials have launched a campaign to join the United Nations as a full member state. The idea’s strongly opposed by Israel and its close ally, the United States, who say they’ll veto the move.

المفردات

intractable: difficult to manage or resolve مستعصي، مسألة يصعب حلها uprisings: violent protest against a higher authority الانتفاضات، مظاهرات ذات طابع عنيف تخرج ضد السلطات launched a campaign: started a series of activities to reach a goal شن حملة، بدء سلسلة من النشاطات والتحركات للوصول الى هدف معين ally: country which supports another حليف، بلد او طرف يساند طرفاً آخر veto: power to prevent a move النقض، صلاحية ايقاف اقرار تشريع

تمرين

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly. intractable / uprisings / launched a campaign / ally / veto 1. Turkey used to be a close _______ of Syria, but has recently joined calls for Mr Assad to implement reforms. 2. Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told me at the end of March that Turkey feared the chaos that might well follow the fall of President Assad. This is not like Egypt or Libya, he said. It is has the potential to become an ___________ sectarian conflict, more like Iraq. 3. But that proposal came with a caveat - a promise from Mr Obama that he would ___________ any bill eventually passed by Congress that cut healthcare but did not include new taxes on the rich. 4. Six months after they started their ___________, Syrian opposition groups have for the first time agreed on a single body to represent them. 5. Roald Dahl's family has __________________ to save the hut in which the late author wrote many of his best-loved stories.

الاجوبة