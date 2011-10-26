كلمات في الرياضة: عدائان توأم

Presenter

Hi I'm Natalie and welcome to Talking Sport.

Today we will be hearing about athletes who are twins and we will be learning the words: talent, combination and pedigree.

So does sporting talent run in the family?

talent موهبة

So do people in the same family often have the same sporting talent?

Well identical twins Jonathan and Kevin Borlee seem to have a similar talent.

They're two of Belgium’s top athletes and both compete in the 400 metres.

Let's hear previous Olympic medal winner Michael Johnson talk about Jonathan and Kevin Borlee.

What does he think of the Borlee twins?

Listen out for the words combination and pedigree.

I think they are talented. I think it’s really a combination of their talent, you know, there’s obviously pedigree there with their Dad being a coach and having been an athlete himself.

Well Michael thinks the Borlee brothers are talented!

Michael said he thinks their success is a combination of their talent and their pedigree.

combination

combination توافق

It’s really a combination of their talent and their pedigree.

pedigree

pedigree البنية القوية

Here is an example sentence: the twins have a very good pedigree.

Well so far we have learnt the words: talent, combination and pedigree.

Now let's look at the noun talent and the adjective talented a bit more.

Let's listen to people in London using these words.

I have a talent for playing tennis.

One of my talents is writing.

My sister is a very talented painter.

Presenter I'm Natalie and that's all from Talking Sport.

See you next time.