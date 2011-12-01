كلمات في الأخبار: العودة الى الطبيعة

النص بالعربية

العودة الى الطبيعة

أضوية النيون في طوكيو

لعقود عدة شجعت الاقتصاديات الأسيوية النامية العمال الشباب على ترك الحقول ليتقاطروا على المدن الكبرى.

الا أن العديد من شباب اليابان اتجهوا عكسياً تاركين مكاتبهم ليعودوا الى الحقول.

الركود الاقتصادي كان سبباً في عدم ايجاد عمل ثابت بالنسبة للملايين من هؤلاء.

الملتحقين الجديد في العمل لاقوا ترحيباً من قبل الفلاحين اليابانيين الذين يبلغ معدل أعمارهم اكثر من 65 سنة.

النص بالأنكليزية

Title: Back to nature The neon lights of Tokyo. For decades, rapidly growing Asian economies have encouraged young workers to leave the fields and flock to the cities. But now many young Japanese are bucking the trend, abandoning the office and heading back to the fields. Economic stagnation means millions can't find a permanent job. New recruits are being welcomed by Japanese farmers, whose average age is more than 65.

المفردات

يشجع encouraged - made happen with incentives يتقاطر flock to - go in large numbers to يجذف عكس التيار bucking the trend - behaving the opposite way to the norm يعود heading back - returning ركود stagnation - no growth

تمرين

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly. encouraged / flock to / bucking the trend / heading back / stagnation 1. There is little public appetite across the world for building new nuclear reactors, a poll for the BBC indicates. In countries with nuclear programmes, people are significantly more opposed than they were in 2005, with only the UK and US ____________________. 2. As life begins to return to normal in Libya, the first batch of Bangladeshi migrant workers are _______________ to work in the country. 3. A campaign is under way to __________ people to cut down on wasting water. 4. Because if everyone - governments, households and companies - simultaneously tries to save more, that effort will be self-defeating. The result will be economic ____________, or something rather worse. 5. As night fell in Cairo, thousands more ____________ the symbolic square - the focal point of the protests which overthrew President Hosni Mubarak in February.

الاجوبة