كلمات في الأخبار: الراقصون المكسيكيون

النص بالعربية

يستعد ما يقارب الستة آلاف مكسيكي ومكسيكية للدخول في سجلات الارقام القياسية. فقد تقاطر جمع غفير وخصوصاً من النساء في ساحة زوكالو في العاصمة المكسيكية لحضور اكبر درس عالمي في التدريبات الرياضية.

وبعد ان ثبت المشاركون رقمهم القياسي العالمي، يأمل منظمو هذا التجمع أن يستمر المشاركون باتباع نظام حياة اكثر نشاطاً. وتتطلع السلطات الى تشجيع الناس للخروج من بيوتهم والتمتع بما تحتويه مدينتهم المترامية الاطراف.

النص بالانكليزية

Mexican movers

6000 Mexicans preparing to dance their way into the record books.

A crowd of mostly women flocked to the capital city's Zocalo Square for the world's largest aerobics class.

Having cemented their place in history, organisers hope the participants will continue an active lifestyle.

Local authorities are looking to get people out of their houses to enjoy the great outdoors in the sprawling metropolis.

Vocabulary

the record books - official documents of information سجلات الأرقام القياسية

flocked - came in great numbers تقاطر

aerobics - exercise regime العاب رياضية

cemented - made firm ثبات

sprawling metropolis - large city مدينة مترامية الأطراف

Exercise:

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

the record books / flocked / aerobics / cemented / sprawling metropolis

1. The sisters work twice per week with a personal trainer and have been taking ________________ classes since their release from prison.

2. It is a remnant from another golden age of cycling, 1950s Britain, when fans on their own bikes ________________ to the stands at velodromes.

3. "This is another incredible achievement to cap a year of incredible achievements," said Martin Talbot from the Official Charts Company. "By overtaking Michael Jackson’s Bad, 21 has officially ________________ Adele's place among the all-time greats."

4. Most violence was reported from the eastern and central parts of the city, police say. Hundreds of people have been killed in ethnic violence in this ________________ in recent months.

5. The reason Tokyo gets into ________________ is that the surrounding region - which includes the country's second city Yokohama, as well as 86 other towns and cities - has become so built up that it is now one huge continuous urbanised area.

Answers

1. The sisters work twice per week with a personal trainer and have been taking aerobics classes since their release from prison.

Source: US 'kidney sisters' must lose weight before transplant

2. It is a remnant from another golden age of cycling, 1950s Britain, when fans on their own bikes flocked to the stands at velodromes.

Source: London 2012: Chain reaction - how cycling went mainstream

3. "This is another incredible achievement to cap a year of incredible achievements," said Martin Talbot from the Official Charts Company. By overtaking Bad, 21 has officially cemented Adele's place among the all-time greats."

Source: Adele's 21 overtakes Michael Jackson's Bad in UK sales

4. Most violence was reported from the eastern and central parts of the city, police say. Hundreds of people have been killed in ethnic violence in this sprawling metropolis in recent months.

Source: Pakistan city of Karachi hit by factional 'bloodbath'

5. The reason Tokyo gets into the record books is that the surrounding region - which includes the country's second city Yokohama, as well as 86 other towns and cities - has become so built up that it is now one huge continuous urbanised area.

Source: The world's biggest cities: How do you measure them?