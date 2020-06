we already know we aren't Arabs and we're proud to be berbers and with our heritage and history.

we're proud to be ancestors of the Amazigh.

we're proud that we've been part of the Roman Empire, the Islamic Empire, Numidia ...etc

respect us, we respect you 🇩🇿🇲🇦🇹🇳#لستم_عربا pic.twitter.com/jXAUW0sL3L