The prosecution has begun its closing argument in the trial of a man accused of murder at a boxing weigh-in nearly seven years ago.

Gerard Hutch 59, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, denies murdering David Byrne, 33, at Dublin's Regency Airport Hotel on 5 February 2016.

Prosecution barrister Fiona Murphy SC said in her closing argument that it was the state’s case that Mr Hutch was one of three men who were disguised as elite Garda (Irish police) members who entered the hotel.

She added that he was one of the men who fired the fatal shots at Mr Byrne.

She said six people were involved in the shooting that was carried out by the Hutch gang.

Mr Byrne's murder was the second killing in the Hutch- Kinahan feud that has claimed 18 lives.

Seventeen of those were carried out on behalf of the Kinahans.

A former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall had also been charged with the murder but in October he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of facilitating the murder by renting a hotel room for the killers.

He is currently serving a four-year sentence and has applied to join the state’s witness protection programme.

He has been told his application is not dependent on his evidence in this trial.

During the prosection case Dowdall has given evidence against Mr Hutch, including that Mr Hutch admitted to him that he was one of two men who shot Mr Byrne dead.

He told the three judge non-jury Special Criminal Court that the alleged admission was made during a morning meeting in a park in north Dublin at a time between the Sunday World publishing photos of two people running away from the Regency and the murder of Mr Hutch’s brother, Neddy.

But a Garda expert on mobile phone tracking cast serious doubt on Dowdall’s evidence about the timing of the alleged admission.

Dowdall had earlier suggested in evidence that he may have been a little off in his timings “but that’s my memory".