A driver who died in a crash on the A14 has been described as an "incredible" father and "part of the history" of the live music venue where he worked.

Alan Bond suffered fatal injuries when his car collided with a lorry at Chippenham on the Cambridgeshire-Suffolk border on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, from Bury St Edmunds, had worked at Cambridge Junction for 18 years. His family said he would be "truly missed", while colleagues said he was "most treasured".

A man has been arrested and bailed over the crash.