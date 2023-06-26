More than 20,000 people flocked to a series of city harbourside concerts.

Artists such as Mika, James, Levellers and Self Esteem played at Bristol Sounds over five nights of live music.

Promoter Conal Dodds said: "This was the best Bristol Sounds to date. We sold over 20,000 tickets and all the artists had a great time playing to the Bristol crowds."

He said fans had travelled from as far afield as Italy and France to see Mika on the opening night.

"Self Esteem left last night commenting that it was the best show of the summer, which is great to hear," continued Mr Dodds.

"The sun shone and the crowds turned out to support our artists from Bristol, but also as far away as Italy and France to see Mika on the opening night - his set was a brilliant way to open the show."