Cork Ironman triathletes offered counselling after deaths during race
At a glance
Mental health support is offered to all participants in a race in which two people died
The Cork Ironman race took place last weekend
Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall got into difficulty during the swimming element of the event
Organisers said it was an "unprecedented and challenging time" and called the deaths "a devastating loss"
All triathletes who took part in an Ironman race in the Republic of Ireland in which two swimmers died have been offered counselling.
In spite of the two fatalities, the Cork Ironman event on Sunday continued and one participant later talked about the shock of seeing the body of one of the men who died.
Hundreds of triathletes took part in the event, including 11 from the Lisburn Triathlon Club in Northern Ireland.
Triathlon Ireland, the governing body of events on the island, has said it is doing what it can to support anyone affected by the tragedy, including family members who watched the race.
In a message posted to its 20,000 members on its website, it said: "It’s been a very challenging and unprecedented time for the Triathlon community as we all come to terms with the devastating loss of two people from our community.
"Our top priority is the welfare of our Triathlon Ireland (TI) members, especially those who may have been affected by the events of Sunday 20 August 2023.
"Following valuable feedback from you all, we have put in place a professional and confidential counselling service for any TI members affected by Sunday’s events.
"This service, fully funded by Triathlon Ireland, is available to TI members who participated in last Sunday’s race and their family members who were present on that day."
A vigil was held on Thursday night in Youghal in County Cork to remember the two men who died, Ivan Chittenden from Canada and Brendan Wall from County Meath.