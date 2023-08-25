All triathletes who took part in an Ironman race in the Republic of Ireland in which two swimmers died have been offered counselling.

In spite of the two fatalities, the Cork Ironman event on Sunday continued and one participant later talked about the shock of seeing the body of one of the men who died.

Hundreds of triathletes took part in the event, including 11 from the Lisburn Triathlon Club in Northern Ireland.

Triathlon Ireland, the governing body of events on the island, has said it is doing what it can to support anyone affected by the tragedy, including family members who watched the race.