"I thought he was joking at first - I said 'Are you having me on?'," Ms Hadgraft said.

"But then I realised it was real and of course said yes.

"It was a complete surprise, I'm a huge Elton fan - he is a timeless performer.

"I wondered how Will had planned it so well, because a couple of songs later the lead singer of The Killers came out - Brandon Flowers - and I love him too."

The couple exchanged contact details with the people around them who caught the proposal on camera, saying they've "made friends for life".

Mr Huyton said: "It was all a blur, I decided a few minutes before hand that I wanted to do it then.

"I used my own ring as the actual ring is back home.

"There was about 10-20 seconds of my heart in my mouth before she realised I was being serious and said yes."

"I'm still giddy, of course feeling a bit hungover from the festival, but now I'm going to be wifed up - I'll be giddy for the whole year," Ms Hadgraft said.

Another couple also got engaged during Elton John's set and were captured on the BBC camera's as they were very close to the front.

Mr Huyton said: "I heard someone else got engaged there too - love was in the air."