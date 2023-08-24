The Beales are back in town on EastEnders!

Cindy and Ian’s relationship was full of affairs and fights, with the pair eventually splitting. During a bitter custody battle, Cindy hired a hitman to kill Ian, and was arrested. We last saw Cindy in prison, pregnant with boyfriend Nick Holland’s (Dominic Taylor) baby.

Fans were led to believe that Cindy had died in prison, while giving birth to Nick’s baby, who was named Cindy Williams (Mimi Keene).

While that seemed like the doof-doof end to Cindy’s story, as fans of the soap know - unless you see a body, don’t assume they’re dead. Remember the return of Nasty Nick, Dirty Den and Kathy Beale anyone?

Shock came this summer when Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) - daughters of George Knight (Colin Salmon) - current landlord of the Queen Vic - began searching for their missing mother, Rose Knight.

Fans soon learned that Cindy didn’t die in prison but was moved to witness protection, where she assumed the name Rose. She then met, married and had two kids with George.

Cindy left her kids and George to start a new life in France, where we see that she’s been living seemingly in bliss with Peter and Ian.

But when news comes that Cindy’s witness protection is over and it’s safe to return to Walford, how will her estranged daughters react?