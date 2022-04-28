The Irish government has defeated an opposition motion to stop plans to restrict the commercial sale of turf.

The government won the vote by 72 votes to 64 after giving assurances that people would still be allowed to cut and save turf from boglands as they had done traditionally.

The environment minister and leader of the Green Party, Eamon Ryan, had proposed a ban on the sale of wet wood, smoky coal and turf from September 2022.

He said this would reduce the number of people – estimated at 1,300 – who die annually in the Republic of Ireland because of air pollution.

But it was the issue of turf that captured the political imagination even though only 4% of households burn the fuel.

That rises to around 20% in the Irish midlands where most of the opposition to the proposal came from.

Sinn Féin, the main opposition party, and several backbenchers in the two other coalition parties - Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael - argued that now was not the right time for such a proposal because of rising fuel costs and a cost of living crisis.