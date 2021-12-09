হেলিকপ্টারটি বিধ্বস্ত হয়েছে যেখানে

২০ মিনিট আগে

India's top military commander has been killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the country's Air Force says.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died after the Mi-17V5 helicopter came down in hills near Coonoor city on Wednesday morning.

One survivor is being treated for his injuries in hospital.