হেলিকপ্টারটি বিধ্বস্ত হয়েছে যেখানে
হেলিকপ্টারটি বিধ্বস্ত হয়েছে যেখানে
India's top military commander has been killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the country's Air Force says.
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died after the Mi-17V5 helicopter came down in hills near Coonoor city on Wednesday morning.
One survivor is being treated for his injuries in hospital.
Gen Rawat, 63, was appointed India's first-ever Chief of Defence Staff in January 2019.