#GullyBoy has been selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega

Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew. 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/Eyg02iETmG