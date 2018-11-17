ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် BBC Sport Image caption မျက်စိကြောင်ပြီး အိပ်မရတဲ့ ညတွေကို လွန်မြောက်နေရသူတွေ

ညညအိပ်မရတဲ့ လူတွေအတွက်တော့ သတင်းကောင်းတခုပါပဲ။ အဲဒါကတော့ အိပ်ရေးပျက်များတာကြောင့် မသေနိုင်ဘူး၊ အသက်မတိုနိုင်ပါဘူးတဲ့၊

အိပ်ရေးပျက်တာနဲ့ အသက်တိုတာ ဆက်စပ်မှုရှိမရှိ ဆိုတာကို လေ့လာခဲ့ရာက ဆက်နွယ်မှုမရှိဘူးဆိုတာကို တွေ့ရှိခဲ့ရတယ်လို့ ဆိုင်းယင့်ဒါရိုက် သိပ္ပံစာစောင်မှာ ဖေါ်ပြခဲ့ပါတယ်။

ဒီသတင်းဟာ ညမှာ အိပ်မရ၊ မိုးလင်းတဲ့ အထိ မျက်စိကြောင်နေလို့ ဒီဝေဒနာနဲ့ စောစော သေသွားလိမ့်မယ်လို့ စိတ်ပူနေသူတွေအတွက် စိတ်ဖြေသိမ့်မှု ပေးကောင်း ပေးနိုင်ပါတယ်။

သိပ္ပံပညာရှင်တွေဟာ လူ ၃၇ သန်းနီးပါးကို လေ့လာမှု ၁၇ ခု လုပ်ပြီး သုံးသပ်ခဲ့ကြတာဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

အင်္ဂလန်ကျန်းမာရေးဌာနကတော့ အိပ်မရတဲ့ insomnia ဝေဒနာခံစားနေရသူတွေဟာ အဝလွန်သူတွေ နှလုံးရောဂါရှိသူတွေ type 2 diabetes ဆီးချိုရှိသူတွေလိုပဲ အသက်တိုနိုင်တယ်လို့ ထုတ်ပြန်ထားတာနဲ့ ဆိုရင် အခုတွေ့ရှိချက်က လုံး၀ဆန့်ကျင်နေပါတယ်။

ဒါပေမယ့် အိပ်မရသူတွေအတွက်တော့ အသက်တိုမှာထက် နေ့တိုင်းနေ့တိုင်း ဒီလို ညမျိုးတွေကို ဘယ်လိုကျော်ဖြတ်မလဲဆိုတာကသာ စိတ်ဒုက္ခအပေးဆုံးလို့ ဆိုပါတယ်။

'အိပ်မရတဲ့ ညတွေ ကျော်ဖြတ်ဖို့ ကြိုးစားနေရတယ်'

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Naveed Khan Image caption ဒီနှစ်အစောပိုင်း သူ့ရည်းစားနဲ့ပြတ်သွားကတည်းက ညညအိပ်မရတာက ပိုဆိုးလာတယ်လို့ နဗီးက ပြောပါတယ်။

အလယ်တန်းကျောင်းတကျောင်းမှာ ကျောင်ဆရာလုပ်တဲ့ နဗီးခန်က တစ်ည ကို အိပ်ချိန်က ၄ နာရီထက်မပိုဘူးလို့ပြောပါတယ်။

အိပ်ရေးမဝတာကြောင့် နောက်နေ့ ကျောင်းမှာ အလုပ်လုပ်နိုင်ပါ့မလားဆိုတာ တွေးတွေးပူနေရတယ်လို့ ဆိုပါတယ်။

အတန်း ၂ ခုကို စာသင်ရမယ့်တာဝန်ရှိတာကြောင့် ဒီ ၂ တန်းသင်ပြီးရင် နားရတော့မယ်ဆိုပြီး စိတ်တင်းရတယ်၊ ဒီလိုနဲ့ နေ့တွေ ရက်တွေ ကျော်ဖြတ်နေရတယ်လို့ ပြောပါတယ်။

သူရဲ့ အိပ်မရတဲ့ ဝေဒနာဟာ ဒီနှစ်အစောပိုင်း ရည်းစားနဲ့ ကွဲခဲ့ပြီးနောက်ပိုင်း ပိုဆိုးလာတယ်လို့ ဆိုပါတယ်။

ယူကေမှာ လူ ၃၀% လောက်အထိ အိပ်မရတဲ့ ဝေးနာ ခံစားနေရတယ်လို့ ယူဆရပါတယ်။

ကောင်းကောင် အိပ်ပျော်အောင် လုပ်နိုင်သလား?

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images

အိပ်မရတာတခုတည်းကို ပျောက်အောင် လုပ်ဖို့က သိပ်မလွယ်ပေမယ့် ကောင်းကောင်းအိပ်ပျော်အောင် လုပ်နိုင်တဲ့ နည်းလမ်းတွေ ရှိပါတယ်။

အင်္ဂလန်ကျန်းမာရေးဌာနကတော့ ညဘက် ပင်ပန်းပြီး အိပ်သွားအောင် နေ့ပိုင်း လေ့ကျင့်ခန်းလုပ်တာ၊ ကဖိန်း caffeine ပါတဲ့ ကော်ဖီတို့ တခြား အစားအသောက်တွေ လျော့စားတာမျိုး လုပ်နိုင်တယ်လို့ ပြောပါတယ်။

ဆေးလိပ်သောက်တာ၊ အစားအလွန်အကျွံစားတာ၊ ညနက်ပိုင်းအရက်သောက်တာတွေက အိပ်ရေးကို ထိခိုက်စေတယ်လို့ ဆိုပါတယ်။

ညတိုင်း အချိန်မှန် အိပ်ယာ၀င်ဖို့ကြိုးစားတာ၊ စိတ်ထည်းမှာ အတွေးများလွန်းနေတာတွေကို ချရေးလိုက်တာမျိုးတွေကလည်း ညဘက် ကောင်းကောင်း အိပ်ပျော်အောင် အထောက်အကူ ပြုတယ်လို့လည်း အကြံပြုပါတယ်။

'သိပ်ဆိုးတဲ့နေ့တွေမှာ လူတွေနဲ့ ဆက်ဆံရေး အဆင်မပြေဘူး'

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Almara Abgarian Image caption ညကောင်းကောင်းအိပ်ပျော်ပါ့မလားဆိုတာ တွေးပူနေတာနဲ့ပဲ အိပ်မရဖြစ်နေတယ်လို့ အယ်မာယာက ပြောပါတယ်။

အဆိုးတကာ့ အဆိုးဆုံးနေ့တွေမှာဆိုရင် ပင်ပန်းလွန်းလို့ အရာရာတိုင်း လူတိုင်းကို စိတ်တို ဒေါသထွက်နေမိတယ်၊ ဒီတော့ လူတွေနဲ့ အဆင်မပြေ ဖြစ်ရရောလို့ အသက် ၂၉ နှစ်အရွယ် စာရေးဆရာမ အယ်မာယာ အက်ဂါရီယန်က ပြောပါတယ်။

အိပ်ရေးဝဝ အိပ်ရတယ်လို့ ပြောနိုင်တဲ့ ညမျိုးဆိုရင် ၆ နာရီလောက် အိပ်ရပေမယ့် တညလုံး စိတ်ဖိစီးမှုတွေ စိတ်ပူပန်မှုတွေနဲ့ အမြဲလိုလို နိုးနိုးလာတယ်လို့ ညပဲလို့

On a good night Almara says she might get six hours sleep - but wakes up constantly through the night due to worry and stress, which is having an impact on her life.

"It's less about having sleep and more about not having the energy to do things. So for instance, I'm less inclined to hang out with friends - which is of course good for your mental health," she says.

When asked whether she's worried about the impact of insomnia on her long-term health, Almara says she is just "hoping it won't last".

Lack of sleep for Almara has become normal in her day-to-day life - and other insomnia sufferers agree.

'I don't know how it feels to sleep through the night'

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Ryan Ashley Image caption Ryan says he will sleep for one or two hours, then wake up constantly every night

"I feel like I've become so accustomed to it," says 23-year-old musician Ryan Ashley.

"I was speaking to my mum earlier and she got a bit sad. I said you don't need to be sad, this is something I've had my whole life and it's just now part of my routine.

"It would be nice to sleep through but I can't relate because I don't know how that feels."

Ryan says a turbulent childhood left him unable to sleep and like Almara, he wakes up constantly during the night.

He's not worried whether his insomnia could impact on his lifespan either.

"I do other things that I'm sure are a lot worse for my body than not being able to sleep," he says.

But while the new report may lift concerns about an early death, it still links insomnia with illnesses such as dementia and depression, reports The Times.

