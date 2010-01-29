About the terms

* By using Bbcburmese.com you agree to be bound by the terms stated below, which shall take effect immediately on your first use of Bbcburmese.com. For the full and most up-to-date BBC Terms of Use, please check the main site in English: http://www.bbc.co.uk/terms.

Use of Bbcburmese.com

* You agree to use Bbcburmese.com only for lawful purposes and in a way that does not infringe the rights of, restrict or inhibit anyone else's use and enjoyment of Bbcburmese.com. Prohibited behaviour includes harassing or causing distress or inconvenience to any person, transmitting obscene or offensive content or disrupting the normal flow of dialogue within the site.

Intellectual property

* All copyright, trade marks, design rights, patents and other intellectual property rights (registered and unregistered) in and on Bbcburmese.com and all content (including all applications) located on the site shall remain vested in the BBC or its licensors (which includes other users). You may not copy, reproduce, republish, disassemble, decompile, reverse engineer, download, post, broadcast, transmit, make available to the public, or otherwise use Bbcburmese.com content in any way except for your own personal, non-commercial use. You also agree not to adapt, alter or create a derivative work from any Bbcburmese.com content except for your own personal, non-commercial use. Any other use of Bbcburmese.com content requires the prior written permission of the BBC.

* The names, images and logos identifying the BBC, BBC Worldwide (BBCW) or third parties and their products and services are subject to copyright, design rights and trade marks of the BBC, BBCW and/or third parties. Nothing contained in these terms shall be construed as conferring any licence or right to use any trade mark, design right or copyright of the BBC, BBCW or any other third party.

Contributions to the BBC

* By sharing any contribution (including any text, photographs, graphics, video or audio) with the BBC you agree to grant to the BBC, free of charge, permission to use the material in any way it wants (including modifying and adapting it for operational and editorial reasons) for BBC services in any media worldwide (including on the BBC's site accessed by international users). In certain circumstance the BBC may also share your contribution with trusted third parties*.

* Copyright in your contribution will remain with you and this permission is not exclusive, so you can continue to use the material in any way including allowing others to use it.

* In order that the BBC can use your contribution, you confirm that your contribution is your own original work, is not defamatory and does not infringe any UK laws, that you have the right to give the BBC permission to use it for the purposes specified above, and that you have the consent of anyone who is identifiable in your contribution or the consent of their parent or guardian if they are under 16.

* We normally show your name with your contribution, unless you request otherwise, but for operational reasons this is not always possible. The BBC may need to contact you for administrative or verification purposes in relation to your contribution, or in relation to particular projects. For full details of when and how we may contact you please see the BBC's [ Privacy Policy] plus any local terms where applicable.

* Please do not endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or break any laws when creating content you may share with the BBC.

* If you do not want to grant the BBC the permission set out above on these terms, please do not submit or share your contribution to or with Bbcburmese.com.

* In the case of news-related material please note that this may be shared with the BBC's overseas partners; these are all reputable foreign news broadcasters who are prohibited from altering the material in any way or providing it to other UK broadcasters or to the print media.

* If you have any questions about contributing content to the BBC, please see our [ User Generated Content Frequently Asked Questions]

* In order to participate in and contribute to selected Bbcburmese.com communities propositions (including message boards and blogs) you may be required to register. Any personal information supplied to Bbcburmese.com as part of this registration process and/or any other interaction with Bbcburmese.com will be collected, stored and used in accordance with the BBC [ Privacy Policy].

Communities Rules

* You agree to participate in Bbcburmese.com communities propositions in accordance with the BBC Communities Rules listed below:

1. About your posts:

• Contributions must be civilized and tasteful.

• No disruptive, offensive or abusive behaviour: contributions must be constructive and polite, not mean-spirited or contributed with the intention of causing trouble.

• No unlawful or objectionable content: unlawful, harassing, defamatory, abusive, threatening, harmful, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, racially offensive or otherwise objectionable material is not acceptable.

• Be patient: users of all ages and abilities may be taking part in the relevant Bbcburmese.com community.

• No spamming or off-topic material: we don't allow the submission of the same or very similar contributions many times. Please don't re-submit your contribution to more than one discussion, or contribute off-topic material in subject-specific areas.

• No advertising or promoting.

• No spoilers: material which contains plot developments which haven't been transmitted on UK television will be deleted unless submitted in a designated 'spoilers' area or marked as a 'spoiler'.

• Contributions containing languages other than (your language, eg Spanish) may be removed unless allowed in the relevant local house rules.

• No impersonation.

• No inappropriate (e.g. vulgar, offensive etc) user names.

• URLs (web site addresses) can only be posted if allowed under any relevant local house rules.

• Deliberate misuse of the complaints facility is not permitted. If you persist in doing this, action may be taken against your account.

2. Your BBC Account:

If you use multiple logins for the purpose of disrupting a community or annoying other users you may have action taken against all of your accounts.

All accounts must be registered with a valid personal email address that you access regularly so that moderation emails can be sent to you. Accounts registered with someone else's email address, or with temporary email addresses may be closed without notice. We may require users to re-validate their account if we believe they have been using an invalid email address.

The BBC reserves the right to close accounts if any user is seen to be using proxy IPs (Internet Protocol addresses) in order to attempt to hide the use of multiple BBC accounts, or if a non UK user pretends to be a UK user, or disrupts any of our services in any way.

3. Safety:

We advise that you never reveal any personal information about yourself or anyone else directly to the public in any BBC community.

4. Legal requirements:

• You may not submit or share any defamatory or illegal material of any nature in Bbcburmese.com communities. This includes text, graphics, video, programs or audio.

• Contributing material to a Bbcburmese.com community with the intention of committing or promoting an illegal act is strictly prohibited.

• You agree to submit to or share with Bbcburmese.com communities only contributions which are your own original work. You must not violate, plagiarise, or infringe the rights of the BBC or third parties including copyright, trade mark, trade secrets, privacy, publicity, personal or proprietary rights.

5. If you're under 16:

• Please get a parent's or guardian's permission before taking part in any Bbcburmese.com community.

• Never reveal any personal information about yourself or anyone else (for example, school, telephone number, your full name, home address or email address).

6. If you breach these Community Rules:

If you fail to abide by these Community Rules (and/or any variations in relevant local house rules) when taking part in a Bbcburmese.com community, you will be sent an email which informs you why your contribution has been refused or edited. This email will also include a warning that continuing to break the rules may result in action being taken against your account or accounts.

This action may include any content posted by you being checked before allowed to go on the site or a temporary or permanent suspension of your ability to participate in any or all of Bbcburmese.com community areas.

If you submit or share offensive or inappropriate content to or with any Bbcburmese.com communities or anywhere else on Bbcburmese.com or otherwise engage in any disruptive behaviour on Bbcburmese.com, and the BBC considers such behaviour to be serious and/or repeated, the BBC may use whatever information that is available to it about you to stop any further such infringements. This may include informing relevant third parties such as your employer, school or email provider about the infringement(s).

The BBC reserves the right to delete any contribution, or take action against any BBC account, at any time, for any reason.

Disclaimers and Limitation of Liability

* The majority of content posted in Bbcburmese.com communities is created by members of the public. The views expressed are theirs and unless specifically stated are not those of the BBC or BBC Worldwide (BBCW). Neither the BBC nor BBCW are responsible for any content posted by members of the public on Bbcburmese.com or for the availability or content of any third party sites that are accessible through Bbcburmese.com. Any links to third party websites from Bbcburmese.com do not amount to any endorsement of that site by the BBC or BBCW and any use of that site by you is at your own risk.

* Bbcburmese.com content, including the information, names, images, pictures, logos and icons regarding or relating to the BBC and/or BBCW, its products and services (or to third party products and services), is provided "AS IS" and on an "AS AVAILABLE" basis. To the extent permitted by law, the BBC excludes all representations and warranties (whether express or implied by law), including the implied warranties of satisfactory quality, fitness for a particular purpose, non-infringement, compatibility, security and accuracy.

The BBC does not guarantee the timeliness, completeness or performance of the website or any of the content. While we try to ensure that all content provided by the BBC is correct at the time of publication, no responsibility is accepted by or on behalf of the BBC for any errors, omissions or inaccurate content on the website.

* Nothing in these terms limits or excludes the BBC's liability for death or personal injury caused by its proven negligence. Subject to the previous sentence, the BBC and/or BBCW shall not be liable for any of the following losses or damage (whether such damage or losses were foreseen, foreseeable, known or otherwise): (a) loss of data; (b) loss of revenue or anticipated profits; (c) loss of business; (d) loss of opportunity; (e) loss of goodwill or injury to reputation; (f) losses suffered by third parties; or (g) any indirect, consequential, special or exemplary damages arising from the use of Bbcburmese.com regardless of the form of action.

* The BBC and BBCW do not warrant that functions available on Bbcburmese.com will be uninterrupted or error free, that defects will be corrected, or that Bbcburmese.com or the server that makes it available are free of viruses or bugs. You acknowledge that it is your responsibility to implement sufficient procedures and virus checks (including anti-virus and other security checks) to satisfy your particular requirements for the accuracy of data input and output.

General

* If any of these terms are determined to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable by reason of the laws of any state or country in which these terms are intended to be effective, then to the extent and within the jurisdiction in which that term is illegal, invalid or unenforceable, it shall be severed and deleted from these terms and the remaining terms shall survive and continue to be binding and enforceable.

* The failure or delay of the BBC to exercise or enforce any right in these terms does not waive the BBC's right to enforce that right.

* The use of the [Bbcburmese.com] site is subject to English terms and conditions, which must be interpreted in accordance with English law and which are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

For the full and most up-to-date BBC Terms of Use, please check the main site in English: http://www.bbc.co.uk/terms.

If you have a specific query about these Terms of Use, please contact us