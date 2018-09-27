Google အကြောင်း သင်မသိသေးတဲ့ ၁၀ ချက်

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Google Image caption Happy Birthday. Who would have thought? What Larry Page and Sergey Brin started as a research project at Stanford University (California) in 1996 ended up becoming Google

ဂူဂဲလ်မပေါ်ခင်က ကိုယ့်ဘဝကို ပြန်စဉ်းစားကြည့်လိုက်မိရင် ဘယ်လိုဆိုတာ မှတ်မိကြပါသေးရဲ့လား။ တစ်ခုခုကို သိချင်လို့ အမြန်ရှာဖွေဖို့လိုတယ်ဆိုရင် အဲဒီတုန်းက ဘာလုပ်ခဲ့ကြပါသလဲ။

အခုတော့ စာလုံးပေါင်း သိချင်လို့ပဲ ဖြစ်ဖြစ်၊ စားသောက်ဆိုင်တစ်ခုအကြောင်း၊ အဲဒီ စားသောက်ဆိုင်ကို ဘယ်လိုသွားရမလဲဆိုတာမျိုး၊ လူ သိပ်မသိ မထင်ရှားဘူးလို့ ဆိုရမယ့် ရေကန်လေးတစ်ခုရဲံ အမည်ကို သိချင်တာမျိုး အထိ ဂူဂဲလ်ဆီ သွားမိကြမှာပါ။ ဒါကြောင့် ရှာတာဖွေတာကိုတောင် အင်္ဂ်လိပ်လို ဂူဂဲလ်လုပ်တယ်ဆိုတဲ့ စကားလုံးက တွင်ကျယ်လာခဲ့ပါပြီ။

တစ်စက္ကန့်တိုင်းမှာ ဂူဂဲလ်က ရှာဖွေမှုပေါင်း ၄၀၀၀၀ ကျော်ကို လုပ်ပေးနပါတယ်။ ဒါ တစ်နေ့လုံးဆို ရှာဖွေမှုပေါင်း သန်းပေါင်း ၃၅၀၀ ရှာပေးနေတာလို့ Forbes မဂ္ဂဇင်းရဲ့ လေ့လာသုတေသနပြုချက်တစ်ခုက ဆိုပါတယ်။

ဂူဂဲလ်ဟာ ကမ္ဘာပေါ်မှာ လူ အသုံးအများဆုံး အင်တာနက်ရှာဖွေရေး အင်ဂျင်တစ်ခု ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ အခုတော့ ဂူဂဲလ်ဟာ ရှာဖွေရေးအင်ဂျင်သက်သက်မဟုတ်တော့ပါဘူး၊ ကြော်ငြာတွေတင်တဲ့နေရာ၊ စီးပွားရေး လုပ်ငန်းကြီးတစ်ခုနဲ့ လူတွေရဲ့ ပုဂ္ဂလိက ကိုယ်ရေးအချက်အလက်တွေကို မပြတ်တန်း ကောက်ယူသိုမှီးနေတဲ့ နေရာကြီး တစ်ခု ဖြစ်လို့လာနေပါတယ်။

ဟုတ်ပါတယ်။ ကိုယ်က ဂူဂဲလ်မှာ တစ်ခုခုရှာလိုက်တာနဲ့ သူက ကိုယ် ဘာကြိုက်တယ်၊ ဘာသိချင်တယ်၊ ဘာကို ရှာတတ်တယ်ဆိုတဲ့ အချက်အလက်တွေ ရသွားပါတယ်။ ဆိုချင်တာက သူက ကိုယ့်အကြောင်း နည်းနည်း ပိုသိသွားပါပြီ။ ကိုယ်ကရော သူ့ကြောင်း ဘယ်လောက် သိထားပါသလဲ။

ကဲ အံ့အားသင့်သွားလောက်စရာ အချက်လေးတွေအကြောင်း ဆက်ဖတ်ကြည့်လိုက်ပါဦး။

၁။ အမည်

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption What's a spelling mistake between friends, eh?

What's a Google, you ask? Well, it used to mean absolutely nothing.

ဂူဂဲလ်ဆိုတာ ဘာလည်း၊ ဘာကို ဆိုလိုတာလည်းလို့ မေးချင်ပါလိမ့်မယ်။ တကယ်တော့ ဂူဂဲလ်ဆိုတဲ့အမည်က ဘာမှတော့ အဓိပ္ပါယ် ဖွင့်ဆိုချက် မရှိပါဘူး။ Google ဂူဂဲလ်လို့ ဖြစ်လာတဲ့ အင်္ဂလိပ်စကားလုံးက တကယ်တော့ googol ဆိုတဲ့ သင်္ချာစကားလုံးကို လွဲပြီး ပေါင်းမိရာက ဖြစ်လာတာပါ။ Googol ဆိုတာက တစ်နောက်က သုံည အလုံးတစ်ရာလိုက်တယ်ဆိုတဲ့ သင်္ချာအခေါ်အဝေါ်ပါ။

အဲဒီလို ဘယ်သူက လွဲပြီး စာလုံးပေါင်းခဲ့တာလည်း၊ အင်္ဂျင်နီယာတစ်ယောက်ယောက်လား၊ ကျောင်းသား တစ်ဦးဦးလားဆိုတာလည်း မဆုံးနိုင်တဲ့ ဇာတ်လမ်းတွေ ရှိခဲ့ပါတယ်။ဘယ်သူကပဲ လုပ်ခဲ့ခဲ့ အခုတော့ ဂူဂဲလ်ဆိုတဲ့ စာလုံးက တွင်ကျယ်ပြီး အဘိဓါန်ထဲတောင် ဝင်သွားခဲ့ပါပြီ။ မယုံရင် အဘိဓါန်ဆိုပြီး ဂူဂဲလ်လုပ်ကြည့်လိုက်ပါလေ။

၂။ ကျောပွတ်ပေးသူ

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption Backrub - it's not what you think, actually...

ဂူဂဲလ်ကို စ ထွင်ခဲ့သူ လယ်ရီပိတ်ချ်နဲ့ ဆာဂေဘရင်တို့က သူတို့ရဲ့ ရှာဖွေရေး အင်ဂျင်ကို အင်္ဂလိပ်လို Backrub လို့ မူလက အမည်ပေးခဲ့ပါတယ်။ တိုက်ရိုက် အဓိပ္ပါယ်ဆိုရင်တော့ ကျောကုန်းကို ပွတ်ပေးတဲ့အရာလို့ ပြန်ဆိုနိုင်မှာပါ။ တကယ်တန်းတော့ အဲဒါက နှိပ်နယ်ပွတ်သက်ပေးတဲ့ ဆိုလိရင်း မဟုတ်ပါဘူး။ ကွန်ပြူတာ သင်္ချာနည်းအရ ဝက်စာမျက်နှာတစ်ခုရဲ့ နောက်ကွယ်က လင့်တွေအပေါ် တွက်ချက်ပြီး စာမျက်နှာတွေရဲ့ အရေးပါမှု အဆင့်အတန်းသတ်မှတ်ပေးတဲ့ စနစ်ကို ခေါ်တဲ့ ခေါ်တာပါ။

Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin originally named Google 'Backrub'.

It's was nothing to do with a comforting massage, but referred to the system of finding and ranking pages based on back links.

၃။ ခပ်ဆန်းဆန်းလေးတွေလည်း ပေးတတ်သူ

Image caption စိတ်မပူပါနဲ့။ ကိုယ့်မျက်လုံးတွေ စောင်းနေတာ မဟုတ်ပါဘူး။

ဂူဂဲလ်မှာတော့ စီးပွားရေးဆန်ဆန် လုပ်နေတာတွေချည်း ရှိတာမဟုတ်ပါဘူး။ ဆော့ကစားတတ်တဲ့ သဘောသဘာဝလေးတွေ၊ နောက်တောက်တောက် အပြုအမူလေးတွေလည်း တွေ့ရပါမယ်။ဒီတော့ "askew" ဆိုတဲ့ စကားလုံးကို ဂူဂဲလ်မှာ ရှာကြည့်လိုက်ပါ။ ဘာတွေ့ရသလဲ ကိုယ့်ဟာကိုယ် သိလာပါမယ်။ဒီစကားလုံးရဲ့ အဓိပ္ပါယ်က တပြေးညီမဟုတ်သော၊ စောင်းသောလို့ ဆိုတဲ့အတွက် ဂူဂဲလ်က ရှာပေးတဲ့ အဖြေမှာလည်း ခပ်စောင်းစောင်းလေး ပြထားတာ တွေ့ရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

၄။ ဆိတ်များ

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption ဂူဂဲလ်ဘက်ခြမ်းမှာတော့ မြက်တွေက ပိုစိမ်းစိုနေပါတယ်။

Google says it supports green initiatives, and one of them is to swap lawnmowers for goats.

The extensive lawns of their Googleplex HQ in Mountain View, California, need tending regularly, so you can often see a team of some 200 goats munching their way around the premises.

5. A growing business

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption Test your tech-biz knowledge: do you know who owns your social media?

In addition to creating GMail, Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Chrome... on average, Google has been acquiring a company every week since 2010.

You might not be aware of it, but companies such as Android, Youtube, Waze and AdSense are owned by Google, as are 70 others.

6. The Doodle

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption The "Doodle 4 Google" competition invites students in the US to use their artistic talents to redesign Google's homepage logo for millions to see

The first ever Google Doodle was intended as an "out-of-office message" on 30 August 1998: it was a Burning Man stick figure standing behind the second "o" in the Google banner.

The idea came about when Larry and Sergey went to Nevada (to the Burning Man Festival, you see) and wanted to let users know they would not be around to fix technical issues.

Since then, Doodles have become something of a Google tradition, marking significant days or personalities with especially commissioned artwork.

7. A missed opportunity for some, but not for Google

Image caption To duplicate in your language, follow this link https://production.bbc.co.uk/isite2-xforms/fr/indepthtoolkit/dataset/edit/10bae8f6-ec69-4a85-be71-243a10f23842

Back in 1999, Larry and Sergey were trying to sell Google for $1 million... but there were no takers, even after the price was reduced.

Google is now worth more than $300 billion. Someone must be regretting not snapping it up.

8. Mottos

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption Play nice, kids

"Don't be evil" is one of the company's original mottos.

Whether the company has stuck to it, we'll leave you to decide.

9. Food matters, a lot

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption There's always something to eat at Google's HQ

According to Forbes, Google father Sergey Brin decided very early on that no Google office should ever be more than 60 metres away from food.

It is rumoured that, in the early days, the company's favourite snack was "Swedish Fish", the humble chewy sweet, but these days Googlers (that's Google employees to you and me) have access to an array of gourmet food and quality coffee.

10. Google's best friend

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption Just another day at work, waiting for the snack trolley...

Googlers, and even nooglers (employees who are new at Google), are allowed to bring their dogs to work... provided they are properly office-trained and will not leave smelly puddles - or worse - around the office.

And for a couple of bonus points, did you know...

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption Lego and Google are often seen together. Google's headquarters in Manhattan, New York, even has a Lego section on the 4th floor

Although Google's index is now 100 times larger than in 1999, they update it 10,000 times faster.

Google is very fond of LEGO, the famous plastic construction toy - so much so that the first Google computer storage unit was built with Lego bricks.

