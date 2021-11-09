ပုံမှန် ည၁၀နာရီလောက်အိပ်ရာဝင်ရင် နှလုံးရောဂါဖြစ်ပွားမှုနည်းတယ်လို့ ဆို

Regular 10pm bedtime linked to lower heart risk

There appears to be an optimal bedtime - between 10pm and 11pm - linked to better heart health, say researchers who have studied 88,000 volunteers.

ည၁၀နာရီနဲ့ ၁၁နာရီကြား အိပ်ရာဝင်ရင် နှလုံးရောဂါဖြစ်ပွားမှုနည်းနိုင်တယ်လို့ စေတနာ ့ဝန်ထမ်း၈၈၀၀၀ကို သုတေသနပြုခဲ့တဲ့ သုတေသနတစ်ခုက ပြောပါတယ်။

The team behind the UK Biobank work believe synchronising sleep to match our internal body clock may explain the association found with a reduced risk of heart attacks and strokes.

UK Biobankအဖွဲ့က ဉီးဆောင်လုပ်ခဲ့တဲ့ သုတေသနအရ အိပ်သင့်တဲ့ အချိန်မှာ အိပ်တာဟာ လူ့ကိုယ်တွင်းနာရီ လည်ပတ်မှုကိုကောင်းစေပြီး နှလုံးရောဂါဖြစ်ပွားမှုနည်းသလို လေဖြတ်တာလည်း နည်းနိုင်တယ်လို့ သိရပါတယ်။

The body's natural 24-hour rhythm is important for wellbeing and alertness.

It can also impact things like blood pressure.

လူ့ ခန္ဓာကိုယ်မှာ ၂၄နာရီ စည်းချက်ညီညီပုံမုန်လှုပ်ရှားမှုတွေရှိနေတာဟာ ကျန်းမာသုခနဲ့ နိုးကြားမှုရဖို့ အရေးကြီးပါတယ်။

For the study, which is published in the European Heart Journal, the researchers collected data on sleep and wake times over seven days using a wristwatch-like device worn by the volunteers.

သူတို့ရဲ့ သုတေသနတွေ့ရှိချက်ကို ဉရောပ ကျန်းမာရေးဂျာနယ်ထဲမှာ ဖေါ်ပြခဲ့ပြီး စေတနာ့ဝန်ထမ်းတွေကို လက်ပတ်နာရီလို စက်တစ်ခုတပ်ထားပြီး သူတို့ အိပ်ချိန်နဲ့ အိပ်ယာကထချိန်တွေကို ၇ရက်ကြာသုတေသနပြုပြီး အချက်အလက်တွေပြုစုထားတာပါ။

And they followed up what happened to the volunteers in terms of heart and circulatory health over an average of six years.

ပြီးတော့ သုတေသနလုပ်တဲ့ ပျှမ်းမျှ၆နှစ်ကျော်ကြာ ကာလတစ်ခုအတွင်းမှာ စေတနာ့ဝန်ထမ်းတွေရဲ့ နှလုံးအခြေအနေနဲ့ သွေးလှည့် ပတ်မှုတွေကို ဆက်လေ့လာခဲ့ပါတယ်။

Just over 3,000 of the adults developed cardiovascular disease.

အဲ့ဒီထဲက အရွယ်ရောက်တဲ့သူ သုံးထောင်ကျော်ကပဲ နှလုံး သွေးကြောဆိုင်ရာရောဂါအခြေအနေတိုးတက် ကောင်းမွန်တာကိုတွေ့ရပါတယ်။

Many of these cases occurred in people who went to bed later or earlier than the "ideal" 10pm to 11pm.

အဲ့ဒီလူတွေထဲက အများစုဟာ အိပ်သင့်တဲ့အချိန် ည၁၀နာရီနဲ့ ၁၁နာရီထက် နောက်ကျအိပ်တာတွေနဲ့ စောအိပ်တာတွေ လုပ်ခဲ့ကြတဲ့သူတွေဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

The link persisted after adjustment for sleep duration and sleep irregularity.

အိပ်ချိန်မမှန်တာနဲ့ ဘယ်လောက်ကြာကြာအိပ်သင့်လဲဆိုတာတွေကို ပြင်ဆင်ထိန်းညှိတ ာတွေလုပ်ပြီးနောက ် ထွက်လာတဲ့ ရလဒ်အဖြေကိုလည်း စောင့်ကြည့်လေ့လာမှုတွေလုပ်ခဲ့ပါတယ်။

The researchers tried to control for other factors known to affect a person's heart risk, such as their age, weight and cholesterol levels, but stress their study cannot prove cause and effect.

လူသိများတဲ့ကိစ္စတွေဖြစ်တဲ့ အသက်၊ ကိုယ်အလေးချိန် ကိုလက်စတောတွေလယ်ဗယ် စိတ်ဖိစီးမှု တွေကြောင့် နှလုံးရောဂါဖြစ်နိုင်ခြေကိုလည်း သုတေသနသမားတွေက ကြိုးစားလေ့လာခဲ့ပေမယ့် ဘာကြောင့်ဘယ်လိုဖြစ်တယ်ဆိုတာ သေသေချာချာ သက်သေမပြနိုင်ပါဘူး။

Study author Dr David Plans, from the University of Exeter, said: "While we cannot conclude causation from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health.

လေ့လာမှုကနေ အကျိုးတရားတွေဘယ်လိုဖြစ်လာမလဲ ကောက်ချက်မချနိုင်ပေမယ့်၊ ဒီတွေ့ရှိချက်က အိပ်ရဝင်စောတာနဲ့ အိပ်ရာ၀င်နောက်ကျတာတွေဟာ ကိုယ်တွင်းနာရီကို အနှောင့်အယှက်ပေးသလို အကျိုးဆက်အနေနဲ့ နှလုံးသွေးကြောဆိုင်ရာရောဂါတွေပါဖြစ်လာစေနိုင်တယ်လို့ အက်စ်တာ တက္ကသိုလ်က သုတေသနပညာရှင် ဒေါက်တာ ဒေးဗစ်ပလန့်စ်ကပြောပါတယ်။

"The riskiest time was after midnight, potentially because it may reduce the likelihood of seeing morning light, which resets the body clock."

"ညသန်းခေါင်ကျော်တဲ့အချိန်က စမအိပ်သင့်ဆုံးအချိန်ပါ ။ ဘာကြောင့်လဲဆိုတော့ မနက်ပိုင်းအလင်း ရောင်ကို မတွေ့လိုက်ရတဲ့အတွက် ကိုယ်တွင်းနာရီအချိန်ကို ကမောက်ကမဖြစ်စေပြီး ပြန်ချိန်ရ သလိုဖြစ်နေတတ်ပါတယ်။ "

Regina Giblin, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said: "This large study suggests that going to sleep between 10 and 11pm could be the sweet spot for most people to keep their heart healthy long-term.

ဒီသုတေနလုပ်ငန်းကြီးရဲ့ တွေ့ရှိချက်က ရေရှည် နှလုံးကျန်းမာရေးကို ထိန်းသိမ်းဖို့ ည၁၀နာရီနဲ့ ၁၁နာရီကြားမှာ အိပ်ရာဝင်ကြဖို ညွှန်ပြနေတာလို့ ဗြိတိသျှနှလုံးရောဂါဖောင်ဒေးရှင်းအဖွဲ့က ဝါရင့်သူနာပြု ရက်ဂျီနာဂစ်ဘလင်ကလည်း ပြောပါတယ်။

"However, it's important to remember that this study can only show an association and can't prove cause and effect. More research is needed into sleep timing and duration as a risk factor for heart and circulatory diseases.

ဘယ်လိုပဲဖြစ်ဖြစ် အရေးကြီးဆုံးအနေနဲ့ မမေ့ဖို့က ဆက်စပ်မှုကိုပဲ ဒီလေ့လာမှုက ဖေါ်ပြနေတာပါ။ အကြောင်းနဲ့ အကျိုးတရားကိုတော့ သက်သေမပြနိုင်ပါဘူး။