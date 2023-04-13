Mary Quant: How her 1960s' space-age fashions changed what we wear

The silver space-age tunics of Pierre Cardin, the chainmail dresses of Paco Rabanne, the ultra-short minis of Mary Quant – these are all familiar tropes of 1960s style. But what sparked this forward-looking, post-war mood in fashion? And who were the bohemian, so-called "Chelsea Set"? Its members included Quant, who opened her first boutique Bazaar on the King's Road in 1955, and Terence Conran, whose first Habitat store opened in 1964. Another important figure was Conran's close friend Eduardo Paolozzi, a co-founder of the Independent Group, a precursor to Britain's Pop art movement.

"This group emerged from the war as very young and rebellious," says Geoffrey Rayner, co-author with Richard Chamberlain of the book Conran/Quant: Swinging London: A Lifestyle Revolution (ACC Art Books), which accompanied an exhibition at London's Fashion and Textile Museum in 2019. "The old social order and British Empire were crumbling. Ordinary people had more money. Quant questioned elitist fashion."

A Quant retrospective at London's Victoria & Albert Museum, also in 2019, showcased her designs for the Bazaar boutique, plus sketches, catwalk footage and cosmetics, the packaging stamped with her iconic, stylised black-and-white daisy motif.