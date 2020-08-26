The Wanderers: The forgotten great coming-of-age film

The film’s director, Philip Kaufman, is an eclectic US filmmaker whose career began with independent film Goldstein (1964). Kaufman went on to a distinguished Hollywood career, directing Westerns (The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid), science-fiction (Invasion of the Body Snatchers) and modern literary adaptations (Henry & June; The Unbearable Lightness of Being). His film about pioneering astronauts, The Right Stuff (1983), was nominated for eight Academy Awards. As Kaufman told BBC Culture by phone, a scene where the boys in The Wanderers learn of the JFK assassination was directly inspired by how he had experienced it in real life.

“We were shooting in Chicago and we came out from lunch with a small crew and camera. It was probably three or four men and a couple of actors – and we were on this boulevard. Suddenly people are coming by crying and teary-eyed. We followed them and moved into this store with all these TVs on, and there was the Kennedy assassination. That was something I sort of tried to replicate in the film with Richie – that same mood and feeling – the tragedy. Music, politics, everything was altered in that moment.”

Lost masterpiece

By turns warm, funny, and caustic, The Wanderers was revisited by critics decades later, and people were newly amazed by what they found. Some even hailed it as a ‘lost masterpiece’. But there were others who had harboured a love for the movie for years, making their own burgundy-and-yellow bomber jackets that the gang wore. Following a re-release of the film at Telluride Film Festival in 1996, Kaufman described his shock when, “We were standing in a square and suddenly 30 people in Wanderers jackets came running out to surround us. Everybody who was working at the festival had made their own jackets – and they were all Wanderers – they knew every line in the movie. And I’ve been back a few times – and they keep the tradition of the Wanderers alive, up there in the mountains. And I had no idea!”