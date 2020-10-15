How Nashville captured the turbulence of 1970s America

Nashville, Tennessee is a storied city. It’s home to the Grand Ole Opry, the major ‘you’ve made it, kid’ live venue for country stars, and is widely thought of as the major incubator of country music in the United States. It was 45 years ago when Robert Altman and screenwriter Joan Tewkesbury cast their eye on the city as a backdrop to their 1975 film of the same name. Within an expansive near three-hour running time, they combined a realistic – if heightened – vision of the country music capital with their thoughts on a turbulent political era in the US, sewing their impressions of the star-spangled, hairsprayed, patriotic heartland into a ragged tapestry, and one that was beginning to fray at its edges.

Nashville takes place over the course of three days, as a populist third-party presidential candidate – Hal Phillip Walker – hires musicians to perform at one of his political fundraisers. With a meaningless platform including ideas like changing the national anthem to be simpler, Walker’s campaign doesn’t occupy one side or another so much as it is a glorious sham. We never actually see Walker himself, but instead his employees and fixers; his campaign seems entirely represented by a van with a logo and a loudspeaker, driving around the city blaring out slogans and facile talking points.