How Jackass became a pioneer of modern comedy

After coming across the CKY Crew videos via the skate scene, Tremaine, Knoxville, and their co-conspirator, film director Spike Jonze, were convinced that the kids from West Chester should be part of the prank and stunt show that was germinating in their minds. Under Tremaine and Jonze’s supervision, a supergroup of all-American delinquents was formed. Headed by Knoxville, it was comprised of staff and associates of Big Brother – one of the other most high-profile people in the Jackass line-up, Steve-O, featured repeatedly in the magazine – alongside members of the CKY Crew.

The secret of Jackass’s success

After the second episode saw Jackass earn MTV its highest ever Sunday night ratings, the show was deemed a hit. While prank series were nothing new (Candid Camera began airing on US television in 1948, and in the UK, Beadle’s About! had been a leader in the schedules for a decade in the 1980s and 1990s) Jackass tapped into something new. The old-school hidden camera element was still occasionally present to capture candid reactions from onlookers, but for the most part, the stars were committed to making fools of themselves rather than others, with stunts that were a performance of pain, endurance, or general buffoonery. Although its content skewed towards gross-out behaviour, in mostly pranking themselves and each other the show retained a strange sort of purity. The Jackass crew were always the butt of their own joke.

“Jackass arrived at a time when the ground was very fertile,” says Dr Ruth Deller, a Reader in Media and Communication at Sheffield Hallam University. “It reinvented the prank format with something quite daring and dramatic, and combined it with the ‘lads together’ culture which had become popular during the 1990s, typified in the UK by magazines like Loaded and shows like TFI Friday.” Raab agrees that the friendship element was key to their success. “That’s where I felt we connected with people. Everyone was doing stupid stuff with their friends – we just happened to have a camera.”