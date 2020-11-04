Linking the stories also made the film more pertinent in today’s global world. “I was interested in the concept of how women from different nationalities and backgrounds united to resist a common evil,” Thomas says. Throughout the film, Vera is suspect in her own department because she is Jewish and foreign-born. She worries that her British citizenship will not come through and she’ll be deported. Noor, born to an Indian father and English mother, is a Muslim and a pacifist who insists she has a part to play in fighting the Nazis.

Danger and drama

Resistance is a common thread in both A Call to Spy and Radium Girls, which Pilcher co-directed with one of its screenwriters, Ginny Mohler. Radium Girls begins in 1925 in a factory where women paint glow-in-the-dark numbers on the faces of watches. They lick the brushes, loaded with paint containing radium, to draw more precisely. The company, American Radium, also sells radium-infused water as a magic elixir. The heroines are based on real-life sisters who sued the company they worked for, and discovered that the owners had known about the lethal danger of radium for years.

As she does in A Call to Spy, Pilcher creates an atmospheric world here, and characters with whom viewers can sympathise. Joey King plays Bessie, who dreams of becoming a Hollywood star, and Abby Quinn is Josie, who longs to visit Egypt on an archaeological dig. Josie is the factory’s fastest and best worker, but soon becomes ill. The company doctor tells her she’s fine, although she is coughing up blood and losing her teeth.

The glowing, radium-laden nail polish Bessie wears is an example of the film’s potent use of period details. But the heroines’ struggle for the truth couldn’t be timelier, demonstrating how historical figures can resonate in the present. Although Radium Girls was made before Covid-19 was discovered, Pilcher sees the story as “parallel to what’s happening today in the world of Covid, where science is being denied, some people are saying something is safe when it’s not, and you see people dying”.