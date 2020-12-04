The most striking images of 2020

Statue of Edward Colston vandalised by protestors demonstrating support for Black Lives Matter, June 2020



What is a society to do when the statues it has erected are no longer a source of pride but cause pain instead? To keep them up is to rub salt into open wounds. To tear them down is to deny one’s past, daring its repressed ghosts to re-emerge unconfronted somewhere down the road. Such was the conundrum countries across the world found themselves in this summer when, in the wake of protests against the killing in the US of an African-American man by white police officers, Black Lives Matter demonstrators demanded the removal of effigies honouring slave traders and colonialists. When a statue honouring the 17th-Century English merchant and slave dealer Edward Colston was targeted for toppling in Bristol (it was roughly rolled into the nearby harbour), the street artist Banksy took to Instagram to propose a possible solution to the growing crisis. With characteristic wit, Banksy suggested “we drag him out the water, put him back on the plinth, tie cable round his neck and commission some life-size bronze statues of protestors in the act of pulling him down. Everyone happy.” His pitch was accompanied by a droll doodle of the eternal ousting he imagined.